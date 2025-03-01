Keep Your Guac Bright And Fresh With An Unexpected Juice

Guacamole is as delicious as it is easy to make since it only requires avocados, limes, salt, and a decent fork. This ancient Aztec dip has been around for centuries (it was first documented by an English pirate), which is unsurprising considering how creamy, zesty, and flavorful guac is. So, of course, serving it for your dinner guests is a must. But the timing can get tricky as guacamole can quickly turn brown when made fresh. And, although brown guac is safe to eat, it's not too appealing. If you're a fan of yuzu juice, a splash of this can keep your guac green for longer.

Yuzu is a citrus fruit with a tangy and sweet taste, so adding the juice into guac will have a similar flavor effect to lime, while the acid in yuzu will lower the pH of the avocado, slowing down the browning process. Guac turns brown when a part of the exposed avocado flesh reacts with air, known as oxidation. Yuzu juice can delay oxidation and keep your guac green and bright for a few hours, giving guests enough time to dig in.