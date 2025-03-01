Keep Your Guac Bright And Fresh With An Unexpected Juice
Guacamole is as delicious as it is easy to make since it only requires avocados, limes, salt, and a decent fork. This ancient Aztec dip has been around for centuries (it was first documented by an English pirate), which is unsurprising considering how creamy, zesty, and flavorful guac is. So, of course, serving it for your dinner guests is a must. But the timing can get tricky as guacamole can quickly turn brown when made fresh. And, although brown guac is safe to eat, it's not too appealing. If you're a fan of yuzu juice, a splash of this can keep your guac green for longer.
Yuzu is a citrus fruit with a tangy and sweet taste, so adding the juice into guac will have a similar flavor effect to lime, while the acid in yuzu will lower the pH of the avocado, slowing down the browning process. Guac turns brown when a part of the exposed avocado flesh reacts with air, known as oxidation. Yuzu juice can delay oxidation and keep your guac green and bright for a few hours, giving guests enough time to dig in.
Other ways to keep guac from browning
While yuzu juice is a great ingredient to add to your dip, any citrus juice with similar acidity levels can also keep your guac looking fresh. Ascorbic acid delays oxidation in fruits, avocados included. So, squeezing a little extra lime into your guac is a great way to minimize browning. Alternatively, topping your guac with a little citric acid will also work well. Keep in mind that the acid will only slow the browning down, not prevent it completely.
If you're making it ahead of time, covering the guac with plastic wrap and keeping it in the fridge until serving is another great anti-browning method. You just need to make sure that the wrap is pressed onto the whole surface of the dip to keep out any air. For those set on making guac a few days ahead, adding a thin layer of water to the top of the dip before putting the lid on can create a barrier between the oxygen and guacamole. When it's serving time, you can tip out the water, but keep in mind the dip will absorb some of the liquid, making it runnier in texture. (That sounds like a reason to eat our guac immediately, and we're not complaining.)