Avoid Adding These 12 Condiments To Your Tuna Salad

When you're in the kitchen and at a loss for ideas, tuna salad is one of those go-to comfort recipes that comes together in a jiffy. We've usually got all the ingredients on hand, and for being so simple, it always hits the spot. Spread it on some bread or toast for a light dinner or lunch, or snack on it with crackers or iceberg lettuce. We wouldn't even judge if you ate it straight from the bowl with a spoon.

Ultimately, the fishy dish is adored for its simplicity. While we call it a salad, its foundational ingredients are tuna and mayo, but from there you can get as creative as you'd like. The creamy salad balances a pleasant contrast between sweet, fishy, fatty, and mild, and goes great with a little acidity or brightness. Think of celery, red onion, or sliced grapes as some simple ways to punch up your tuna salad. Although its overall texture is smooth, a little crunch goes a long way, too.

Maybe there's no need to mess with such perfection, but there's also no harm in experimenting with new flavors, ingredients, or condiments. Just be aware that while a dab of certain condiments might work, others simply don't make sense. The worst offenders could ruin any intended textures or flavors, or even give your tuna salad an identity crisis. Check out our tips below and take note which of these condiments to avoid when making tuna salad.