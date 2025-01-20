Your Tuna Salad Will Get An Instant Boost From One Simple Addition

Tuna salad tends to divide an audience, with haters endlessly denouncing it and supporters staunchly defending it from slander. If you've clicked this link, I assume you're either already pro-tuna salad, or that you want to be and you're looking for a way to zhuzh it up and craft yourself a meal more suited to your tastes. Honestly, even the staunchest supporter should shake things up every so often. Variety is the spice of life, after all — and it turns out that garlic can be, too.

There are endless unexpected ways to use garlic in a dish, and just as many ways to cook up the garlic you may have lying around the kitchen. Roasted garlic is perfect for your tuna salad as it tastes sweeter and mellower than when raw. The simplest method involves cutting off the top of a bulb of garlic and sticking the whole thing, skin and all, into an oven. Tuck the bulb into a little aluminum foil blanket to keep it insulated and safe from scorching.

Roast your bulb at a slightly lower temperature; around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to an hour should do it, or you could try 400 degrees for slightly less time. The cloves should be soft and squishy all the way through. Wait for the bulb to cool, and you can squeeze the cooked cloves right out with ease. You can roast individual cloves, too, but they're more likely to burn — so if you do want to try it, just completely cover them in oil first.