Is Celery Salt Really Made From Celery?
You're standing in the spice aisle, scanning rows of bottles while planning your next culinary masterpiece. As you reach for the celery salt, you pause and wonder: Is this really made from celery? The answer is, yes! Celery salt gets its flavor from ground celery seeds mixed with salt. These seeds have a concentrated, earthy taste with a slightly bitter, aromatic quality that's richer and more complex than fresh celery. Occasionally, dried and ground celery stalks or leaves are included to deepen the flavor.
Celery salt lends a subtle, savory taste with herbal undertones that complement a range of dishes. In an upgraded Bloody Mary, it's used to rim the glass so you taste it with every sip, and it's also mixed into the cocktail to balance the acidity of the tomato juice and the kick of the vodka. It pairs beautifully with spices like mustard powder, rosemary, garlic and onion powders, paprika, and chili powder, making it a versatile addition to your spice cabinet.
This seasoning is at home in hearty potato salads, creamy coleslaw, and chicken noodle soup. Sprinkle it on crispy roasted vegetables or popcorn for a flavorful upgrade, or use it in deviled eggs or sauces to add depth and complexity. If you're looking for a convenient option, you can try Amazon brand celery salt online for just $3.49. Alternatively, this seasoning is also super simple to make at home, with a flavor that no store-bought version can match.
How to make your own celery salt
If you've got extra celery lying around — maybe from preparing classic ants on a log snacks — turning those leftover leaves into homemade celery salt is a great way to avoid waste. You don't even need the seeds to make it; the celery leaves themselves pack plenty of flavor. Once you taste the fresh, vibrant result, you might find yourself hooked and buying more celery — something we could all do more of, since 90% of Americans fail to eat enough fruits and veggies.
To create celery salt, start by drying the celery leaves. Lay them out on a baking sheet and set your oven to its lowest temperature. Let them dry for 15-30 minutes, checking regularly to make sure they don't burn. Alternatively, you can use a microwave — place the leaves on a microwave-safe plate and heat them in 30-second intervals.
Once the leaves are completely dry and crumble easily, crush them by hand or with a mortar and pestle, or even a spice grinder for a finer texture. Mix the crushed leaves with salt — about a 1:2 ratio of leaves to salt works well, but feel free to adjust to your taste. Store your homemade celery salt in an airtight container, and enjoy its fresh flavor for up to six months in all your favorite recipes.