Is Celery Salt Really Made From Celery?

You're standing in the spice aisle, scanning rows of bottles while planning your next culinary masterpiece. As you reach for the celery salt, you pause and wonder: Is this really made from celery? The answer is, yes! Celery salt gets its flavor from ground celery seeds mixed with salt. These seeds have a concentrated, earthy taste with a slightly bitter, aromatic quality that's richer and more complex than fresh celery. Occasionally, dried and ground celery stalks or leaves are included to deepen the flavor.

Celery salt lends a subtle, savory taste with herbal undertones that complement a range of dishes. In an upgraded Bloody Mary, it's used to rim the glass so you taste it with every sip, and it's also mixed into the cocktail to balance the acidity of the tomato juice and the kick of the vodka. It pairs beautifully with spices like mustard powder, rosemary, garlic and onion powders, paprika, and chili powder, making it a versatile addition to your spice cabinet.

This seasoning is at home in hearty potato salads, creamy coleslaw, and chicken noodle soup. Sprinkle it on crispy roasted vegetables or popcorn for a flavorful upgrade, or use it in deviled eggs or sauces to add depth and complexity. If you're looking for a convenient option, you can try Amazon brand celery salt online for just $3.49. Alternatively, this seasoning is also super simple to make at home, with a flavor that no store-bought version can match.