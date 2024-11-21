The Additions That Will Make American Mayo Taste Japanese

Japanese mayonnaise has taken the world by storm in recent years, with Kewpie mayo specifically leading the charge. The different recipe in Japanese mayo creates a similar yet distinctly different taste from Western brands like Hellmann's and might even make you see mayonnaise in a whole new light.

However, the Kewpie takeover doesn't mean that the sauce is available all across America yet. And while some in the United States adore Japanese Kewpie mayo, many are cursed to miss out. Luckily for them, even if Japanese mayonnaise isn't available at their local grocery store, a homemade alternative is not hard to make and can satisfy your craving for Japanese mayo.

To find out more, The Takeout spoke to Namiko Hirasawa Chen, creator of the popular food blog Just One Cookbook, to discuss a way to enjoy the taste of Japanese mayonnaise without actually having to find it on your store shelves. As a result, Chen was kind enough to explain that it only takes two additional ingredients to transform your favorite Western mayonnaise into a condiment that tastes just like the Japanese variation.