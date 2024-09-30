Rice Vinegar Vs Rice Wine Vinegar: Is There A Difference?

There are literally dozens of vinegars available to cook with, and each one has a unique application that helps their flavors shine. Think about it; isn't a plate of fresh tomatoes and mozzarella improved by a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on it? What about a fresh deli sub (the most American sandwich) doused in oil and red wine vinegar or a secret splash of apple cider vinegar on baked goods to take their flavor over the top?

Although there is vinegar for every job in the kitchen, it is easy to get confused with every option there is to consider. It is especially easy to get a bit muddled when you come across rice vinegar and rice wine vinegar in a recipe — surely the very similar names must mean they aren't too different, right? The good news is that rice wine vinegar and rice vinegar are one in the same, so you don't need to run out for another bottle.