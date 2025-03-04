Why A Scooped Bagel Can Be Sacrilege For A New Yorker
New Yorkers don't joke about their hometown. From the city to the food and the culture and beyond, they have a lot to be proud of — and especially the food. That is why even people on the other side of the country will hear arguments about how the Big Apple has the best bagels in the world. People even wonder if it's NYC's tap water that makes its bagels so good.
The people of New York also have a proper way of eating their local delicacies, which is why you will never see a real New Yorker asking for their bagel scooped. Some people in other areas, such as LA, may prefer their bagel scooped out after being sliced in half, which means hollowing out the doughy inside parts before it's filled. And while there are people who prefer California bagels, whether you scoop or not can provoke very strong opinions.
Scooping is often used as a means of cutting calories of the carb-dense breakfast. Others say it is to make room for more fillings in their bagel, and to stop the cream cheese from squeezing out. But no matter the reason, it is a sure-fire way to prove you are not a New Yorker. So why is it so controversial, anyway?
The crime of scooped bagels
If you ever find yourself in New York City, you will surely find yourself in line at a local bagel shop or bodega at least once during your visit. New Yorkers can be gruff but are actually very friendly and helpful to tourists, so long as they know how to act, at least. If they hear your order you bagel scooped out, however, you may just catch that New York attitude the people are known for.
Think about it: These bagel shops are a high volume business, and rely on speed to get their customers through the lines and out the door. Asking for your bagel scooped out slows down the entire process. Even if it seems like a small ask, it can easily cause a back-up in the line. You also have to consider that having a bagel and coffee in New York is something of a ritual, and any big changes to its original form will surely be considered sacrilege by some.
Asking for a bagel scooped out to make it a "healthier" option can be seen as a somewhat nit-picky ask for a rather minor reduction of calories with all things considered, and ruins the true form of the bagel. Even if you 're trying to find the perfect amount of cream cheese on a bagel, this throws off the ratio of a time-honored breakfast tradition. Plus, as with the bizarre way Ina Garten cuts her bagels, there's a chance the excess delicious dough that's removed will just go to waste if it's scooped, too. So if you ever find yourself getting a real New York bagel, maybe just order it as is.