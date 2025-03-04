Why A Scooped Bagel Can Be Sacrilege For A New Yorker

New Yorkers don't joke about their hometown. From the city to the food and the culture and beyond, they have a lot to be proud of — and especially the food. That is why even people on the other side of the country will hear arguments about how the Big Apple has the best bagels in the world. People even wonder if it's NYC's tap water that makes its bagels so good.

The people of New York also have a proper way of eating their local delicacies, which is why you will never see a real New Yorker asking for their bagel scooped. Some people in other areas, such as LA, may prefer their bagel scooped out after being sliced in half, which means hollowing out the doughy inside parts before it's filled. And while there are people who prefer California bagels, whether you scoop or not can provoke very strong opinions.

Scooping is often used as a means of cutting calories of the carb-dense breakfast. Others say it is to make room for more fillings in their bagel, and to stop the cream cheese from squeezing out. But no matter the reason, it is a sure-fire way to prove you are not a New Yorker. So why is it so controversial, anyway?