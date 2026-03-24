11 Store-Bought Cream Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a good bagel and cream cheese? It's an easy on-the-go breakfast, a universal choice at any meeting, a packed lunch option that won't become soggy before noon, and a rich component of a hassle-free girl dinner. While the quality of the bagel is an important part of the classic combo — with firmly held beliefs about the superiority of Montreal bagels by some and passionate diatribes that flood the internet if you suggest New York isn't the only place to find a great bagel — there is no such drama or feuding about which cream cheese is the best. That's either because cream cheese preferences are more subjective than bagel beliefs, or it's that all the brands are so similar there's nothing to fight about.

You know how you can take the same few ingredients — flour, sugar, milk, fat, and a leavening agent — and turn them into pancakes, waffles, biscuits, or muffins so that they all taste uniquely different? Well, cream cheese is not like that.

All cream cheeses contain milk, cream, cheese cultures, and salt. Some brands add thickeners and stabilizers, but overall, there's just not a lot of flavor range in plain options. I tasted 11 kinds of cream cheese, and honestly, there were some that tasted exactly the same. Others stood out — in both positive and negative ways — which helped develop this list of the best and worst store-bought cream cheeses.