The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Cottage Cheese Brands

Cottage cheese is finally getting the respect it deserves. Once pigeonholed as sad diet food or a '70s health fad, it's quietly reemerged as a protein-packed staple that's as versatile as it is polarizing. This once maligned dairy product is even making a splash on social media, with a TikTok recipe for cottage cheese ice cream that went viral. Some people love the curds while others fear them, but if you've made it this far, chances are you're at least curd-curious.

Cottage cheese is a fresh, unripened cheese made by curdling milk and draining off the liquid (whey), leaving behind soft, creamy curds. It isn't aged, which keeps the flavor mild and the texture bouncy. And it's a solid source of protein and calcium, which explains the macro-obsessed gym crowd's affinity for it.

To find out which brands are worth scooping and which belong back in the dairy case, I set out to taste a wide swath of what's available across the country. From organic brands to classic grocery store staples, each contender brought something unique to the table. Consider this your guide to the lumpy, creamy, weirdly wonderful world of cottage cheese.