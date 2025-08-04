The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Cottage Cheese Brands
Cottage cheese is finally getting the respect it deserves. Once pigeonholed as sad diet food or a '70s health fad, it's quietly reemerged as a protein-packed staple that's as versatile as it is polarizing. This once maligned dairy product is even making a splash on social media, with a TikTok recipe for cottage cheese ice cream that went viral. Some people love the curds while others fear them, but if you've made it this far, chances are you're at least curd-curious.
Cottage cheese is a fresh, unripened cheese made by curdling milk and draining off the liquid (whey), leaving behind soft, creamy curds. It isn't aged, which keeps the flavor mild and the texture bouncy. And it's a solid source of protein and calcium, which explains the macro-obsessed gym crowd's affinity for it.
To find out which brands are worth scooping and which belong back in the dairy case, I set out to taste a wide swath of what's available across the country. From organic brands to classic grocery store staples, each contender brought something unique to the table. Consider this your guide to the lumpy, creamy, weirdly wonderful world of cottage cheese.
13. Friendship Dairies
Friendship Dairies 1% cottage cheese markets itself as "spreadable, light, and airy," but I found it claggy, clumsy, and deeply not delicious. The texture is its first offense: Instead of creamy or pillowy, it's dense and mealy, with tiny, compact curds that cling together in lumps. For a low-fat cottage cheese, it contains surprisingly little excess liquid, which does make it easier to spread on toast, but that's about the only thing it has going for it.
The flavor is worse than bland. There's an overly tangy edge that doesn't feel balanced or fresh, and while the listed sodium content is comparable to other brands, it somehow tastes much saltier. The salt hits hard and lingers, giving it a briny aftertaste.
Even accounting for the relatively low fat content, in a lineup of more flavorful, better-textured options, this one falls flat. Even if you're looking specifically for a low-fat, spreadable cottage cheese, there are better versions out there.
12. Lactaid
While it's true that lactose intolerant people can eat (some) cheese, cottage cheese is usually off the list. Thankfully, Lactaid brand cottage cheese is lactose-free, so in theory, everybody can enjoy it. But in practice, nobody can because it's not good.
There's something uncanny happening, giving this product just enough familiar flavor to know what you're missing. There's a strange sweetness and a marked lack of that characteristic tang that counters the creaminess in a good cottage cheese. It's too sweet to mix well with savory, peppery ingredients, and adding fruit makes the sweetness redundant, so you're left in a no man's land of possible combinations. The packaging claims that it's "small curd," but the curds are quite large. The texture is generally nice, though, without too much extra liquid, and pretty spreadable for how big the curds are.
Unfortunately, the decent texture can't save this one; the strange taste is just too distracting. If you've been missing cottage cheese due to lactose intolerance, it's understandable to feel hopeful when you see this on the shelf. But this isn't the triumphant return to dairy you're looking for. Lactose-free doesn't always have to be comorbid with bad flavor, but you wouldn't know that taking a bite of this cottage cheese.
11. Cabot Creamery
Cabot Creamery cottage cheese looked like a winner. The company makes several dairy products, including the butter that Ina Garten always keeps in her fridge. I myself indulge in the company's sharp cheddar, which I find perfectly creamy and tangy, so my hopes were high. Too high, I daresay.
Despite being a full-fat cottage cheese, a spoonful of this tasted dry. The liquid in the container separated into a watery puddle and a paste that tasted too thick and didn't contribute to creaminess, but made the whole affair claggy, thick, and gummy in an unpleasant way. The curds are big, which is neither good nor bad, rather a matter of personal taste. I also found the flavor to lack tang or sweetness or just about any other characteristic that would distinguish it other than a subtle milkiness, which is this cheese's only saving grace.
I kept waiting for it to perk up with salt or acidity or richness. "Give me something!" my tongue called out into the void, but there was no answer. Cabot makes plenty of excellent dairy, and it pains me to disparage one of its products.
10. Daisy
Unless you grew up under a rock or in a strictly vegan home, you've probably heard of Daisy. The company is best known for its sour cream (the jingle lives rent-free in my head), but it also makes one of the best selling cottage cheeses in the country. Maybe you've even eaten it without thinking too hard, and that might be because there's not much to think about.
The texture is forgettable, with oversized curds floating in a cream base that leans more runny than rich. It's not offensive, but it doesn't exactly invite a second spoonful, either. The flavor is somehow less than the sum of its parts, which is impressive when its parts are just milk, cream, and salt. Despite having a standard sodium content, it tasted underseasoned.
Still, it was the cheapest product on the list, and it's available everywhere. If you're topping a baked potato or mixing it into pancake batter, you can look past the blandness, but as a standalone snack, it falls short.
9. Nancy's
Nancy's cottage cheese has a cute purple label and a homespun name, which is enough to make you think it might taste like the platonic ideal of cottage cheese. But pop the lid and you're in for something a little more assertive. This is not your grandma's cottage cheese (unless your grandma was ahead of her time with fermentation-forward dairy).
The flavor is shockingly sour, even for cottage cheese, which makes sense given that it contains live and active cultures that are more often found in yogurt. That might appeal to some hardcore cultured dairy fans, but for the average snacker, it's probably a bit much. The sourness isn't bad, but it is made for a specific flavor palate, and it's not for everybody.
For a full-fat product, the texture was surprisingly dry and a bit disjointed. The curds don't feel creamy and integrated, which makes the whole thing harder to enjoy by the spoonful. It's middle-of-the-road price-wise, though the fancy looking packaging might trick you into thinking it costs more.
8. 365 by Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods is famous for being one of the most overpriced grocery store chains in the U.S., although its flagship brand, 365, is known for its (relatively) affordable organic options. Its cottage cheese is slightly pricier than the average cottage cheese, but not by much. The flavor is super milky and pure and the salt content is far from overpowering.
There's a very faint, mild tang, and the curds are soft and distinct. But the cream that holds it all together is a little runny for my taste, and if you're somebody who likes cottage cheese on toast (I am), you run the risk of soggy bread.
If you're used to a saltier, bolder curd, this one might come across as watered down. That said, the texture is pleasant enough when eaten on its own, and the individual curds have a nice bounce to them. If you want something you can eat straight from the container without feeling overwhelmed by flavor or sodium, 365 is a safe bet.
7. Organic Valley
Organic Valley's cottage cheese wears its wholesome credentials proudly. It's organic, responsibly sourced, and packaged with a clean, farm-forward aesthetic that suggests quality which, for the most part, it delivers. The flavor is impressively well-rounded, with a pleasant tang that adds just a bit of brightness. It's one of the more flavorful options on the shelf, especially in the low-fat category, and it isn't the kind of low-fat food that feels like a downgrade in quality.
The curds are tender and generously sized. When you break them open with your tongue, they're soft and creamy on the inside. The salt level is assertive but balanced, and gives each spoonful a savory edge that makes this cottage cheese feel more robust than some of its competitors.
But this cheese's downfall is the disheartening amount of liquid floating around, and unless you give it a thorough stir (or a strategic drain), you'll be dealing with a texture that borders on soup. That makes it less ideal for spreading on toast or scooping into tidy dollops. Still, if you're eating it from a bowl or folding it into recipes, the flavor and curd quality are enough to make up for the slosh, though it is one of the more expensive cottage cheeses on the list.
6. Garelick
Garelick is for those who like a chunkier cottage cheese. The packaging markets the product as "small curd," but that's some pretty generous branding; the curds here were easily the largest on the list.
That said, there's a lot to like about the overall composition. The cream that holds everything together is thick and pleasantly clingy, binding the curds into something that feels hearty without veering into sludgy, gummy territory. It's got a respectable flavor profile, with a nicely salty finish that's slightly tangy. No one element dominates, and that balance goes a long way.
The mouthfeel is slightly grainy and a little drier than you'd expect from a full-fat cottage cheese, but considering its budget-friendly price point, that's a pretty minor complaint. And if you're not a fan of big curds and you want something a bit smoother, you can make your cottage cheese creamy by whipping it with a blender or food processor. Garelick doesn't have the cult following of some other brands, but it's a sturdy, no-nonsense option that delivers solid flavor and big curd energy.
5. Trader Joe's
Among the medley of Trader Joe's breakfast items you need to try, plain old cottage cheese may seem a little provincial. While it may not have the bold flair of some of the company's flashier items, Trader Joe's cottage cheese is a reliable fridge staple. It doesn't come in swinging with flavor, and it's definitely milder and less salty than many of its competitors. But texture is (at least) half the battle when it comes to cottage cheese, and this one nails it. The curds are just the right size, and they're perfectly suspended in a creamy base that feels smooth and cohesive.
Unlike some drier or more mealy options out there, there's no chalkiness, and the cream-to-curd ratio hits a satisfying balance. It's milky, lightly rich, and pleasantly moist without being runny. It's easy to eat by the spoonful without feeling like you're powering through a meal just for the macros.
It could, however, use a little extra zip. But because the flavor is so mild, it's a highly adaptable option. It won't clash with fruit, granola, savory seasonings, or even hot sauce. You can dress it up or keep it plain, and either way, it performs. And, for its reasonable price point, it's remarkably consistent, versatile, and genuinely pleasant to eat.
4. Hood
If you're looking for a well-seasoned cottage cheese that checks all the right boxes, look no further. Hood cottage cheese is salty, creamy, and tangy without getting too sour and intense. The salt level is slightly higher than average, but not in a way that overwhelms. Instead, it helps bring out the natural flavor of the curds and makes the whole thing feel satisfying and savory.
The curds themselves are smooth and pleasantly plump, but still tender, unlike the rubbery, dry curds that can plague a lower quality product. The cream they're nestled in is thick enough to bind everything together while maintaining a nice contrast in texture. It doesn't feel too uniform or paste-like, a common cottage cheese pitfall.
The flavor is mild enough to pair well with berries, melon, peaches, or topped with a spoonful of jam. Hood is widely available and budget-friendly and it may not be fancy, but it's consistently good.
3. Kalona
Kalona cottage cheese is supremely spreadable, the kind of dairy product that feels like it was designed to go on toast. The texture is truly small curd, and unlike many brands where curds float in a puddle of cream, Kalona's curds and cream are fully integrated. The result is a thick, cohesive product with no excess liquid and no need for stirring. It's a cottage cheese that holds its shape but still spreads like softened butter.
Kalona contains live and active cultures, so there's a gentle but noticeable tang, though it never reaches a sharp, sour screech. It's more sophisticated than most mainstream brands, with a cultured dairy bite that makes it feel fresh and thoughtfully made. The salt level is spot-on, rounding out the creaminess without stealing the spotlight.
Everything about Kalona screams quality, from its smooth consistency to its clean, satisfying flavor. But that quality comes at a cost. It was the most expensive option on the list, and it's not as easy to find as some of the more mainstream brands. You're more likely to spot it at a health food co-op or upscale grocer than a big-box store. But f you're serious about your cottage cheese, Kalona makes a strong case for the splurge.
2. Breakstone's
Breakstone's cottage cheese is a triumph. It has a winning flavor and texture, and a welcome dose of simple milky flavor, things you don't always get in one container of cottage cheese. While some brands boldly promise small curds and then hand you oversized blobs, Breakstone's actually delivers a thoughtful mix of curd sizes. That variety gives the texture a natural creaminess and keeps each bite interesting, avoiding the monotony of one-note curds. (If you prefer something chunkier, the brand also offers a large curd variety.)
Its flavor is subtler than many of the salt-forward brands on shelves, but that's not a bad thing. The lower salt content allows the dairy's natural sweetness and fresh, milky notes to shine through. The cream has a velvety mouthfeel that enhances the curds without overwhelming them or turning into mush.
The curds themselves are consistently moist and tender, breaking apart cleanly in your mouth without chalky dryness. And Breakstone's' ingredients list is refreshingly simple, notably omitting some of the thickeners or unnecessary additives here that are included in some lesser cottage cheeses. And on top of all of that, it's one of the cheaper options on the list and it's super easy to find at your average grocery store.
1. Good Culture
Creamy, tangy, soft, and stupendous, Good Culture cottage cheese is the gold medalist of these cottage cheese olympics. From the first spoonful, you can taste the quality. The milk tastes fresh, the salt is subtle but purposeful, and the live and active cultures give it a gentle tang that elevates the entire experience without overpowering it.
There's no puddle of watery cream to stir in or drain off, just silky curds in a lush, well-blended base. The texture is cohesive and luxurious, with curds that are soft but structured. It spreads effortlessly on toast and feels indulgent whether you're eating it plain or pairing it with fruit, honey, pepper, or whatever's in your fridge. It's a cottage cheese that's equally at home in a sweet breakfast bowl or scooped next to roasted vegetables.
It's on the pricier end of the spectrum, but it justifies the cost. Every bite feels intentional, and the short, clean ingredients list reinforces that this is a product made with care.
Methodology
To properly evaluate the wide world of store-bought cottage cheese, I assembled a lineup of nationally available brands in a variety of price points. I tasted each cottage cheese straight from the container, unadorned, so no fruit, herbs, or pepper could mask the true flavor. I judged each one on texture, salt level, tang, overall flavor, and versatility (specifically how well it would perform on toast or with fruit). I also took note of ingredient lists, price per container, and how easy it was to find them in grocery stores across the country.
Texture is a major cottage cheese concern, and I determined whether each sample was creamy and cohesive. I looked for curds that held their shape, weren't too dry or rubbery, and were suspended in a cream base that made sense. Taste was evaluated for balance and personality, with some brands leaning milky and mild, while others come at you with a hit of cultured tang. Cottage cheese is surprisingly nuanced, and the goal here wasn't to crown the loudest or the cheapest, but the one that best balances flavor, texture, and real-life usefulness.