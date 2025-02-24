What Does It Mean When Yogurt Has 'Live And Active Cultures'?

When browsing the dairy aisle, you may have come across yogurts labeled as containing "live and active cultures." All yogurt starts with live and active cultures such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, which are bacteria added during the fermentation of milk. As the bacteria break down the lactose into lactic acid, the yogurt develops its signature tangy flavor and creamy texture. These cultures are essential for turning milk into yogurt, and they are present in every batch before any additional processing occurs.

Just because all yogurt requires live cultures doesn't mean that every container on the shelf still has them. The cultures are killed off if companies heat-treat the yogurt after fermentation. This means that you won't get the gut health and digestion benefits that good bacteria can provide, but there should still be plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, depending on the brand.

If you want to ensure you're getting yogurt that still contains them, look for the "Live & Active Cultures (LAC)" seal on the packaging. This seal also ensures that the bacteria stayed alive from fermentation to packaging rather than being killed off at some point and added again retroactively. However, the seal is voluntary, so there are many brands out there that will still have live cultures even without it. Knowing the difference between heat-treated yogurt and one that still has its live cultures can help you make a more informed choice when shopping.