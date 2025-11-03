Michael B. Jordan's Go-To Bagel Order Is The Best Combo Of Sweet And Savory
A person's bagel order is like a doughy lens into their soul. As such, revealing a go-to bagel order is a brave move for any celebrity. Cynthia Nixon may never live down the revelation that she prefers cream cheese, lox, capers, and onion on a cinnamon raisin bagel (although it may not be quite as bad as eating cereal with water). On the other hand, Alix Earle won many fans over by naming pork roll and cream cheese as the ideal New Jersey bagel topping. Clearly, bagel orders can make or break a reputation, and Michael B. Jordan is no exception.
The actor enjoys cinnamon raisin bagels topped with cream cheese, jelly, and bacon. Jordan has been sharing this unique salty-sweet bagel order with the world since 2014, when he apparently got fellow "That Awkward Moment" cast members Zac Efron and Miles Teller hooked on the combo. And Efron and Teller aren't the only celebrities Jordan has inspired with his bagel order. Reality star Paige DeSorbo has also publicly discussed her love for Jordan's sweet-and-savory bagel combo.
Is Michael B. Jordan's bagel order worth trying?
Letting the world know he purposely puts bacon on a cinnamon raisin bagel was a risky move, but Michael B. Jordan's gamble seems to have paid off. The reaction to his bagel order has been overwhelmingly positive. Many reviewers praise the salty-tart-sweet balance and textural contrast of a chewy bagel, crunchy bacon, and smooth cream cheese. After all, as Alton Brown's uncured candied bacon and bacon chocolate bark prove, sweet bacon dishes can be a culinary delight.
It seems the "Sinners" actor is partial to topping all kinds of bread-based dishes with jelly (or other sweet fruit spreads). He's also revealed that his favorite sandwich is turkey, cheese, and egg topped with jelly, and his favorite McDonald's breakfast combines Egg McMuffins, hash browns, and strawberry preserves. But if those sound too adventurous for you, start with Jordan's go-to bagel order on your next trip to your local deli. Even if the combo sounds strange on the surface, you may be in for a sweet surprise.