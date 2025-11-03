Michael B. Jordan's Go-To Bagel Order Is The Best Combo Of Sweet And Savory 

A person's bagel order is like a doughy lens into their soul. As such, revealing a go-to bagel order is a brave move for any celebrity. Cynthia Nixon may never live down the revelation that she prefers cream cheese, lox, capers, and onion on a cinnamon raisin bagel (although it may not be quite as bad as eating cereal with water). On the other hand, Alix Earle won many fans over by naming pork roll and cream cheese as the ideal New Jersey bagel topping. Clearly, bagel orders can make or break a reputation, and Michael B. Jordan is no exception.

The actor enjoys cinnamon raisin bagels topped with cream cheese, jelly, and bacon. Jordan has been sharing this unique salty-sweet bagel order with the world since 2014, when he apparently got fellow "That Awkward Moment" cast members Zac Efron and Miles Teller hooked on the combo. And Efron and Teller aren't the only celebrities Jordan has inspired with his bagel order. Reality star Paige DeSorbo has also publicly discussed her love for Jordan's sweet-and-savory bagel combo.