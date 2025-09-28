13 Items From Walmart's New Bettergoods Brand That Are Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart is already widely known for its low prices, but lately, the retail giant has been making waves in a more unexpected arena: social media-fueled food trends. The supermarket's Bettergoods brand is designed to cater to the very trends that dominate TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, while also providing consumers with nutritious and unique ingredients that are friendly to many dietary restrictions. The private label brings gourmet flavors and ingredients not to the high-end specialty stores, but to the aisles of your local supercenter.

Armed with nothing but the internet and an insatiable curiosity, this determined journalist tracked down the Bettergoods' products (from the savory to the sweet) that are worth every dollar. The investigation led not to shadowy backrooms or illicit food markets, but to food reviews on YouTube, TikTok taste tests, and the comments section on Walmart's product pages.

Although many of Walmart's Great Value products taste just as good as the name-brand equivalent, Bettergoods is the supermarket's endeavor to pair high quality with budget-friendly. Countless foodies have broadcast which of these private-label finds they consider a great deal. Reporting from the front lines of the internet, this is a deep dive into popular Bettergoods items that are worth the money and have captured the hearts and taste buds of a digitally-driven generation. Prepare for a culinary exposé, one Bettergoods item at a time.