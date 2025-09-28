13 Items From Walmart's New Bettergoods Brand That Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart is already widely known for its low prices, but lately, the retail giant has been making waves in a more unexpected arena: social media-fueled food trends. The supermarket's Bettergoods brand is designed to cater to the very trends that dominate TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, while also providing consumers with nutritious and unique ingredients that are friendly to many dietary restrictions. The private label brings gourmet flavors and ingredients not to the high-end specialty stores, but to the aisles of your local supercenter.
Armed with nothing but the internet and an insatiable curiosity, this determined journalist tracked down the Bettergoods' products (from the savory to the sweet) that are worth every dollar. The investigation led not to shadowy backrooms or illicit food markets, but to food reviews on YouTube, TikTok taste tests, and the comments section on Walmart's product pages.
Although many of Walmart's Great Value products taste just as good as the name-brand equivalent, Bettergoods is the supermarket's endeavor to pair high quality with budget-friendly. Countless foodies have broadcast which of these private-label finds they consider a great deal. Reporting from the front lines of the internet, this is a deep dive into popular Bettergoods items that are worth the money and have captured the hearts and taste buds of a digitally-driven generation. Prepare for a culinary exposé, one Bettergoods item at a time.
Chicken Wings with Garlic Butter Dry Rub
The internet sleuths on TikTok have been buzzing with reports of a new frozen wing that defies expectations, and the Bettergoods Garlic Butter Dry Rub Wings have officially been declared delicious. Garnering elated praise and reactions, this flavor-bomb appetizer has gotten almost as popular as a viral dance trend. Popping them in the air fryer is the vital step to achieving the crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside texture of this snack.
These wings have hundreds of five-star reviews on the Walmart product page, with customers gushing about the quality and flavor of the chicken. Some online reviews claim that it's the savory seasoning packet that makes them so good. Prices vary, but online, this product currently costs under $9 for roughly 13 wings. So consider this a fair warning: If you spot a bag of these garlic butter dry-rub wonders, you may want to seize the opportunity. They're a great alternative to bland snacking and a very welcome addition to any flavor-seeking foodie's freezer.
Beef Bulgogi Empanadas
Walmart's Bettergoods Beef Bulgogi Empanadas have become an online favorite, with social media critics raving about this flavorful appetizer find. Reviewers on TikTok note that the sweet and savory meat filling was reminiscent of authentic Korean BBQ, pairing perfectly with jasmine rice or Yum Yum sauce. One customer who gave the item a high rating points out that the price point for the eight mini empanadas was a great value. The product currently costs around $6 online.
This freezer-aisle item has caught the attention of other reviewers who are surprised by its flavor profile, especially for a low-cost frozen food product. Imagine the perfect pocket of pastry, bursting with beef, soy sauce, and ginger. Shoppers who enjoy Asian-inspired dishes are encouraged to seek out these snacks, which are praised for their satisfying taste and convenience. It appears the hunt for these empanadas is a culinary mission worth undertaking.
Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza
The humble frozen pizza has gotten a high-brow upgrade, and the internet's food detectives are buzzing. Reports from savvy shoppers on social media have uncovered a hidden gem: the Bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza.
Despite its approachable price point (about $6.50 online), this pizza is hailed for its sophisticated character and impressive construction. Enthusiasts have praised the quality of its toppings and its perfectly crisp crust. Some have declared it one of the best store-bought pizzas they've ever eaten, claiming they'd definitely go back to buy another box. Reviewers on Walmart's page for the product even compare it to restaurant quality.
For those with a taste for luxury on a budget, adding sliced portobello mushrooms, a bit of cheese, or an extra drizzle of truffle oil could be the ultimate move, creating an at-home delicacy. This is a discovery that redefines what's possible from the grocery store freezer.
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
The breakfast beat just got hotter, thanks to Walmart's Bettergoods Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Food sleuths have been tracking this freezer-aisle suspect across the internet, and the evidence is conclusive: a perfectly sweet-meets-spicy combo that reviewers say hits the spot. Some consumers on social media highlight the product's remarkably juicy chicken, proving this sandwich goes beyond mere novelty to being a serious contender in the breakfast game.
Reviewers also note that the waffles are fluffy, crispy, and just the right amount of sweet, elevating the sandwich from predictable morning fare to something that feels indulgent and crave-worthy. Shoppers have praised it for balancing comfort food nostalgia with a modern spicy twist, making it both delicious and an easy win for busy mornings.
This Bettergoods creation delivers solid flavor and texture, and currently costs under $6 online. For those looking to upgrade the most important meal of the day, the trail ends here with a waffle-wrapped revelation.
Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips
The snack sleuths on social media have cracked the case on Walmart's Bettergoods Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips, and the verdict is unanimous: these are no ordinary chips. Fans highlight the product's smoky, spicy flavor straight from Hatch chile seasoning, noting that it boasts a unique taste compared to typical tortilla chips. The snack contains ingredients like cassava flour and avocado oil, winning over shoppers who want something bold, nutritious, and friendly for many dietary restrictions.
The real twist? Reviewers say these chips aren't just for mindless munching, but also make excellent pairings. While some consumers say they're so flavorful they stand confidently on their own, others suggest they're perfect with salsa, queso, or guacamole. More taste testers report that Bettergoods chips deliver legit flavor, boasting Southwestern vibes with some spice. Meanwhile, Walmart reviewers reported a crisp texture and the perfect amount of seasoning to keep you reaching back into the bag. It's this combination that makes them such a compelling find in the snack aisle.
Currently going for about $3.50 online, these tortilla chips have personality and are ready to upgrade nacho night or snack time with a flair.
Pistachio Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Frozen dessert enthusiasts are buzzing about Bettergoods Pistachio Salted Caramel Ice Cream, and the evidence is piling up like sprinkles on a sundae. For just $3 to $4 a pint (prices vary by region), fans claim the ice cream blends its flavors seamlessly, delivering a smooth and buttery pistachio flavor swirled with ribbons of caramel.
Walmart reviewers rave that you can truly taste both the pistachio and caramel at the same time. One customer writes, "This is my current favorite ice-cream. It's not too sweet. It has a lot of pistachios and just the right amount of salted caramel." Consumers also note a pleasing pistachio scent the moment you lift the lid, a sensory clue that signals the high quality before the first bite. Some shoppers even compare its creamy texture to premium ice cream brands, noting that the Bettergoods version tastes great for a fraction of the cost. Many praise its amazing flavor and say they'll buy it again.
The final verdict? This pistachio-caramel duo is a pint-sized powerhouse that goes easy on the wallet and delivers a luxurious flavor and texture.
Assorted French Macarons
Bettergoods Assorted French Macarons may be tiny, but they're mighty in terms of size and flavor. These colorful confections have been praised as high quality, affordable, and delicious. Some online reviewers rave about specific flavors, noting favorites like raspberry, vanilla, and chocolate as standouts. That's some strong evidence in favor of these delicate sweets.
Over on Walmart reviews, consumers claim the dainty French treats are better than expected. One shopper mentions that the sweets didn't make it one day in their house before being devoured. Considering macarons are typically a splurge item from fancy bakeries, some reviewers are pleasantly surprised to find an authentic alternative from Bettergoods at this price. The treats currently cost roughly $6 online.
For anyone who's ever been disappointed by packaged macarons (or if you had to send yours back after Sam's Club macarons recall), consider this case solved. Bettergoods has delivered Parisian patisserie vibes straight from the freezer, ready to impress guests or for a late-night snack.
Tamarind and Chili Pineapple Gummy Rings
The case file on Bettergoods Tamarind and Chili Pineapple Gummy Rings reads like a thriller for adventurous snackers. Social media sharers praise them for being chewy and soft, with a phenomenal flavor profile that balances tangy tamarind, juicy pineapple sweetness, and just enough chili heat to keep things interesting.
Foodies point out that these gummies are not for the faint of heart but reward those seeking complexity in a candy aisle that often plays it safe. The tamarind base brings a rich, zingy punch, while the pineapple adds brightness, and the chili dusting ties everything together in a fiery bow. For spice lovers, it's a dream combo.
Reviewers suggest that these gummies are chewy enough to savor but soft enough to keep you reaching for more. Currently priced at about $2 online, these rings turn the candy aisle into a playground for bold palates, delivering an intriguing sweet and spicy mystery worth every dollar.
Oatmilk Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts
Frozen dessert investigators agree: Walmart triumphed with its Bettergoods Oatmilk Frozen Desserts. Shoppers report that the dairy-free lineup has it all, lacking nothing in its flavor profile. The big reveal here is texture. Multiple reviewers note it's creamy and indulgent, rivaling even the plant-based scoops you'd find at ice cream shops. Taste testers were pleased with the rich consistency. One shopper notes, "The texture is super creamy and you don't have to let it sit out for a while to become soft like some other brands."
Even media outlets have weighed in, ranking these oat milk frozen desserts as some of the best finds from Bettergoods. With flavors ranging from Salted Caramel to Coffee, the brand has managed to offer solid options for dairy-free shoppers, offering a vegan dessert that may taste better than ice cream. For under $4 per carton (prices vary by region), these desserts raise the bar for dairy-free ice cream, one scoop at a time, without emptying your wallet.
Black Truffle Butter
Walmart's Bettergoods Black Truffle Butter has been making waves for its depth of flavor and affordable price. It's no new news that truffles are expensive, but this truffle butter currently costs just about $3 for 3 ounces online. Reviewers describe the taste as surprisingly bold, with an earthy, luxurious punch that instantly transforms simple meals. This butter could complement anything from crackers and toast to steak and mashed potatoes.
Some customers who shop the private label at Walmart even singled it out as one of Bettergoods' most impressive products, calling it an affordable indulgence that warrants another purchase. Other reviewers echo the sentiment, noting that it adds restaurant-quality flavor without the restaurant bill.
The packaging may be unassuming, but many online shoppers report feeling pleasantly surprised with this truffle butter. A small dab on scrambled eggs or a pat on an ear of corn on the cob was enough to convince them. With truffles often being associated with luxury dining, this butter offers a way for everyday home cooks to bring that same sophistication to weeknight meals.
Mushroom Umami Seasoning
Flavor detectives have uncovered a powerhouse in a small shaker. Bettergoods Mushroom Umami Seasoning may look like an ordinary spice blend, but social media reports confirm it's so much more. Users gush about the seasoning's power to elevate burgers and make other flavors shine.
Currently going for roughly $3 online, this product is also a budget-friendly alternative to higher-priced umami blends found at specialty stores. Walmart reviewers report sprinkling it on everything from roasted veggies to soups and scrambled eggs, instantly adding depth and savoriness. The mushroom base lends an earthy backbone, while the seasoning mix amplifies natural flavors without overpowering.
Fans praise its versatility, noting that it can transform even simple weeknight dinners into something special. One reviewer shares, "A wonderful value and I hope to always have this in my spice array from now on." The verdict is clear: this mushroom umami seasoning is a flavor enhancer that punches way above its price point.
Extra Creamy Oatmilk
Bettergoods Extra Creamy Oatmilk has received glowing reports from online reviews. Fans describe it as smooth, rich, and far superior to many oat milks on the market, including pricier options. One Walmart shopper writes, "I used to buy a more expensive brand, and one day I tried this one, and it was as great as the other brand – Great taste, great texture – mixes well with coffee and smoothies."
Not only as an addition to beverages, many customers highlight the oat milk's versatility in other kitchen preparations. Reviewers report using it in cereal, baking, and cooking with consistently delicious results. Prices vary, but online, the product currently costs under $4 for 59 fluid ounces. The generous value for this price is also part of the appeal. Social media buzz confirms it holds its own against other name brands in both flavor and creaminess, making it a go-to for families and plant-based shoppers alike.
The final ruling? This oat milk is creamy enough for coffee, versatile enough for cooking, and affordable enough to stockpile.
Organic Jalapeño Limeade
The drink detectives have spoken: Bettergoods Organic Jalapeño Limeade is delicious and delivers a tart and spicy twist. Customers rave about its refreshing flavor, perfectly balancing zesty lime with a subtle jalapeño kick. It's not too sweet, not too sharp, and just the right mix to keep you coming back for another sip.
Walmart reviewers praise the quality of its ingredients, noting the beverage tastes fresh rather than artificial. Its unique flavor profile makes it stand out in the beverage aisle, rendering it one of the best Bettergoods items to buy. Some customers mention that it's not only refreshing on its own but also doubles as a clever mixer, instantly elevating tequila, vodka, or sparkling water into something special.
For shoppers used to limeades that border on boring, this one brings a touch of excitement and intrigue. The jalapeño heat lingers just enough to keep things interesting without overwhelming the citrus base.
The ruling? This Bettergoods limeade spices up your hydration, proving that even your everyday drink can pack a bold, flavorful punch.
Methodology
To uncover the most buzzworthy Bettergoods products, this journalist went straight to the source: the voices of the internet. Social media was exhaustively sourced to see what real shoppers are raving about, including opinions from TikTok taste tests, Instagram reels, YouTube reviews, Lemon8 posts, and Walmart's own product comment sections. Not to be swayed by paid press releases or ad copy, the crux of this collection comes from honest reactions, hot takes, and repeat-buy confessions from everyday people. Consumers spoke (or wrote) on the web, and The Takeout listened. The result? This definitive list of Bettergoods' most beloved items, as chosen by the internet's most passionate food detectives.