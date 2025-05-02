One Sam's Club Recall Pulled Almost 150,000 Boxes Of Treats Off The Shelves

There are times when coming across a surprise element in food can be a pleasure. Consider the king cake, which often contains a hidden figurine representing the baby Jesus: It has been a staple of celebrations for the Feast of the Epiphany for centuries. But the king cake is just one of many crowd-pleasing foods that conceal another delicious ingredient, from arancini — a delicious solution for your leftover rice problem — and piñata cakes to the mysterious Thanksgiving meat tsunami that is the turducken. Aside from finding the figurine in the king cake, plastic in your food is rarely cause for celebration however — and that's the situation addressed by a massive Sam's Club recall.

In December 2022, the Canada-based company Sublime Desserts issued a recall for 148,000 units of its Member's Mark Holiday Macarons (sold exclusively at Sam's Club) because of potential contamination from plastic particles. Because the macarons were frozen, there was concern that consumers might keep them long after the initial purchase (the products did not expire until October to December 2023, according to the dates on the packaging). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeled the action as a Class II recall, indicating that the contaminant might cause temporary or reversible health problems, but was unlikely to create serious or lasting health issues. No health problems related to the macarons were reported at the time of the recall.