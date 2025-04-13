16 Things You Can Make With Leftover Rice

Rice, like pasta, is one of those foods that we always seem to make in overabundance. When looking at a cup of uncooked rice, it never appears like nearly enough to feed yourself or your family, so you throw another cup of uncooked rice into the pot. And maybe another one. The rice cooks, doubles in size, and suddenly you have enough rice to feed an army. What are you going to do with all of those leftovers?

Luckily, leftover rice is incredibly versatile, and can be repurposed into some amazing next-day dishes. The key, though, is treating it the right way. Remember that leftover rice could give you food poisoning, so it's crucial to learn how to avoid this. The proper way to store and reheat leftover rice is to put it in an airtight container and place it in the fridge quickly — within two hours after the rice is finished cooking, at the very latest. Then, eat the leftover rice within three to four days, and when reheating it, make sure the rice reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Got it? Good. Now, here are some of the best things you can make with your (safely stored) leftover rice.