Princess Diana's Favorite Meal Was Wonderfully Simple
Princess Diana was known as the people's princess. She was the down-to-earth voice of the royal family with an authentic and approachable personality, and her palate was no different. Opting for a largely plant-based diet, Diana's favorite meal was stuffed bell peppers, a simple dish with minimal ingredients and instructions.
According to Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Princess Diana and other royal family members, Diana requested stuffed bell peppers two to three times per week. McGrady said she mainly ate vegetarian meals, with the occasional lamb or fish.
McGrady said Diana was the most relaxed of the royal family around staff members. If she was hungry before the meal was served, Diana would go into the kitchen and chat with the chef as he cooked her meals. Her easy-going demeanor around the royal staff was reflected in her no-frills meal of choice and other favorites, like the late princess's favorite tea and beetroot soup.
How to mimic Diana's favorite meal at home
Diana's easy-to-make preferred meal needs only a few ingredients and steps to prepare. Her chef, Darren McGrady, used fillings, including zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, rice, and cheese, in his recipe. Though Diana's preferred preparation for stuffed bell peppers was simple, there are more complex ways to prepare a similar dish at home.
This "more stuff" stuffed bell pepper recipe turns the classic dish into a casserole. The pepper halves are stuffed with crumbly sausage, seasoned with various spices, and topped with sharp cheese. The ensemble is baked in the oven until the cheese is fully melted and the stuffing is warm.
You can also add a Mexican influence by making nacho-inspired stuffed peppers. This recipe fills the peppers with nacho toppings, such as rice, meat, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Topped with nacho cheese, this version can be served alongside bowls of salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.