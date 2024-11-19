Princess Diana's Favorite Meal Was Wonderfully Simple

Princess Diana was known as the people's princess. She was the down-to-earth voice of the royal family with an authentic and approachable personality, and her palate was no different. Opting for a largely plant-based diet, Diana's favorite meal was stuffed bell peppers, a simple dish with minimal ingredients and instructions.

According to Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Princess Diana and other royal family members, Diana requested stuffed bell peppers two to three times per week. McGrady said she mainly ate vegetarian meals, with the occasional lamb or fish.

McGrady said Diana was the most relaxed of the royal family around staff members. If she was hungry before the meal was served, Diana would go into the kitchen and chat with the chef as he cooked her meals. Her easy-going demeanor around the royal staff was reflected in her no-frills meal of choice and other favorites, like the late princess's favorite tea and beetroot soup.