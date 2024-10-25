Princess Diana's Favorite Tea Had A Delicious Floral Twist

Like all teas, Rose Pouchong's leaves come from the Camellia sinensis plant. The tea leaves are naturally green and get their color and flavor profiles by the way they are processed after harvesting. So, white, green, and black teas all essentially come from the same place. To make black tea, the leaves are fully oxidized before they are dried. In comparison, green tea is made from tea leaves that are not oxidized at all so that it remains green.

For Rose Pouchong tea, fragrant rose petals are left to dry along with the tea leaves so that the tea absorbs the flavor from the petals. While the tea shouldn't taste like perfume, the floral taste of rose should be apparent. Some classic flavor pairings with rose include cardamom, pistachio (the main ingredient in pistachio cream), vanilla, strawberries, and honey. So, any dish or dessert featuring these ingredients would be delicious with Rose Pouchong tea.

Even though tea may not have been Diana's favorite pick me up, her brew choice was certainly appropriate for the beautiful spirit she was. Even Sir Elton John famously referred to her as "England's rose" while singing an updated version of "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral.