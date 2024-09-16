Ditch The Tortilla Chips And Make Nacho-Inspired Stuffed Peppers Instead

Nachos are a messy kind of meal that starts out as an exciting dipping game, full of interactive fun and flavor, until the tortilla chips inevitably become soggy. Even if they can hold up to the breaking test, most chips give up on you early on and a fork becomes necessary anyway. Why not skip the argument over which tortilla chips make for the best nachos and admit that there are better ways to consume nacho toppings than with our hands? Instead, get rid of the chips and swap the nachos for stuffed peppers; you won't regret the decision.

Stuffed peppers are a tried and true tradition that people have been altering to suit their tastes for many years, so there's no reason that nacho inspired peppers won't taste amazing. We already literally add peppers to multiple aspects of nachos already. Salsa is nothing without the addition of peppers — everything from bell peppers to habanero, and even ghost peppers for the bravest of the brave.