When you imagine a classic, retro family dinner, what do you envision? The image your mind conjures probably looks a lot different from the weeknight dinners of the modern era. A nuclear family sits down to a meal that consists of some sort of mystery meat dish, plus maybe something encased in Jell-O, and, depending on where you live in the country, you might also imagine a salad that's not really a salad, with all the veggies swapped out for canned cocktail fruit, candy, and/or even mayonnaise.

However, while these are the kinds of classic dinners that you maybe could live without, there are plenty of other vintage family dinner staples that have been lost to time and that do, in fact, deserve a revival. We're talking rib-sticking, comfort food favorites that were often cobbled together on a shoestring budget, or with limited ingredients, and that are many times easy enough to prepare for even the greenest of home cooks. Here are some classic family dinners that deserve a comeback — no Jell-O mold required.