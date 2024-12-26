Give Peppers A Pizza Stuffing For An Irresistible Bite-Sized Appetizer
Bell peppers are a great addition to any dish, providing color, texture, and a delicious taste. What's also great about bell peppers is how they can complement other ingredients and act as a base to build on. For example, nacho-style stuffed peppers are a popular dish that blends Mexican-inspired spices and ingredients. All the while, you're getting a healthy balance of nutrients from the peppers, like antioxidants. It makes sense that spicy flavors would be paired with peppers, but now, make way for another type of recipe that might turn into your favorite.
Cue in the world of pizza. Pairing bell peppers and pizza isn't a new idea, as peppers are a popular topping on a cheesy pie, but this time, roles are reversed. While there are many appetizer ideas to choose from with a quick search on the internet, stuffed pizza peppers might just be what your next gathering needs — and they take less than 30 minutes to prepare.
Making the pizza-inspired peppers
If you're in a hurry and need an appetizer fast, the pizza-inspired stuffed pepper idea is for you. You only need five simple ingredients to achieve this dish: a package of cream cheese, chopped pepperoni, mozzarella, a bit of basil, and about a dozen deseeded bell peppers. If you're only serving a few people or have a smaller family, go ahead and downsize all the ingredients for a smaller portion, and you're good to go. You can also use mini bell peppers for a smaller bite that people can grab quickly and will have less clean up.
Once the oven is at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, pop the stuffed peppers into the oven for around 20 minutes, and you have a tasty appetizer! This delicious recipe can also be eaten as a meal and reheated the next day to enjoy again. Bon appétit!