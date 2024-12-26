Give Peppers A Pizza Stuffing For An Irresistible Bite-Sized Appetizer

Bell peppers are a great addition to any dish, providing color, texture, and a delicious taste. What's also great about bell peppers is how they can complement other ingredients and act as a base to build on. For example, nacho-style stuffed peppers are a popular dish that blends Mexican-inspired spices and ingredients. All the while, you're getting a healthy balance of nutrients from the peppers, like antioxidants. It makes sense that spicy flavors would be paired with peppers, but now, make way for another type of recipe that might turn into your favorite.

Cue in the world of pizza. Pairing bell peppers and pizza isn't a new idea, as peppers are a popular topping on a cheesy pie, but this time, roles are reversed. While there are many appetizer ideas to choose from with a quick search on the internet, stuffed pizza peppers might just be what your next gathering needs — and they take less than 30 minutes to prepare.