The Cheesecake Factory Ordering Hack That Will Get You Two Entrees In One
If you're the kind of person who struggles with indecisiveness, ordering at the Cheesecake Factory is hell. The tome of a menu has more than 250 dishes. So, if you're torn between two of the best Cheesecake Factory menu items, it's not your fault. According to TikTok, the solution to this modern dilemma is to ask for a few substitutions.
TikTok user Jeseeka (@xoxojay___) shared her hack for ordering at the Cheesecake Factory. Torn between the Shrimp Scampi with angel hair pasta and the Steak Diane with Shrimp Scampi served with mashed potatoes, she ordered the latter and simply substituted the sides. This way, she gets all her favorite items on one plate.
Instead of the mashed potatoes that the Steak Diane and Shrimp Scampi typically comes with, Jeseeka requested a side of angel hair pasta and extra scampi sauce to drizzle on top. The result is a hybrid entree with the best of both worlds, and she says they didn't even charge her extra for the substitution. The video went viral, with legions of Cheesecake Factory fans trying the hack for themselves.
Is this Cheesecake Factory Steak Diane and Shrimp Scampi hack worth trying?
Let's start by breaking down what's actually in this hybrid dish, which is basically a version of a surf and turf. The Shrimp Scampi features large, breaded, and fried shrimp, and the accompanying sauce is made with white wine, garlic, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes. The Steak Diane is smothered in a savory peppercorn sauce with mushrooms and onions. And of course, the parmesan-dusted angel hair pasta gets topped with extra scampi sauce to complete the dish.
You're not wrong if that sounds like many different flavors and textures on one plate. TikTok users who've tried the hack say as much. However, several also point out how the savory mushroom flavor of the steak and the creamy, garlic taste of the scampi sauce pair unexpectedly well with the pasta. Other users who tried this combination commented on Jeseeka's TikTok, calling it "delicious," "really good," and "my new go-to from now on."
However, as expected, the internet also has doubters. One TikTok user who tried the dish said the pasta suffered from too little flavor and rated the hack as a "fail." They weren't alone. Others on TikTok commented that the hack was "overhyped," and some said that they'd prefer to eat this dish with mashed potatoes, as the Cheesecake Factory intended. Whichever version you decide to order, there is something everyone can agree on — you have to save room for a slice of one of the many Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes to finish off your meal.