The Cheesecake Factory Ordering Hack That Will Get You Two Entrees In One

If you're the kind of person who struggles with indecisiveness, ordering at the Cheesecake Factory is hell. The tome of a menu has more than 250 dishes. So, if you're torn between two of the best Cheesecake Factory menu items, it's not your fault. According to TikTok, the solution to this modern dilemma is to ask for a few substitutions.

TikTok user Jeseeka (@xoxojay___) shared her hack for ordering at the Cheesecake Factory. Torn between the Shrimp Scampi with angel hair pasta and the Steak Diane with Shrimp Scampi served with mashed potatoes, she ordered the latter and simply substituted the sides. This way, she gets all her favorite items on one plate.

Instead of the mashed potatoes that the Steak Diane and Shrimp Scampi typically comes with, Jeseeka requested a side of angel hair pasta and extra scampi sauce to drizzle on top. The result is a hybrid entree with the best of both worlds, and she says they didn't even charge her extra for the substitution. The video went viral, with legions of Cheesecake Factory fans trying the hack for themselves.