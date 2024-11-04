The 9 Best And 6 Worst Cheesecake Factory Menu Items

Contrary to what the name implies, the Cheesecake Factory offers much more than just cheesecakes. While the chain may have built its success on cheesecakes, the restaurant has evolved into a full-fledged chain known for its extensive menu. With over 200 locations across the U.S., the restaurant offers more than 250 different dishes, each made from scratch in its kitchens. These include pastas, flatbread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, fish and seafood, steaks, eggs and omelets, and a wide range of desserts. There is also a special kid's menu for the little ones.

While the Cheesecake Factory has a loyal following, just like other chain restaurants, the restaurant has its share of misses on the menu. After all, with a culinary lineup as vast as that of the Cheesecake Factory, not all dishes can be a hit. Curious to find out which of the restaurant's menu items shine and which ones fall flat? We have done the research for you. Having spent hours delving into customer reviews, we compiled a comprehensive list of Cheesecake Factory's best and worst menu items. For more information about our selection criteria, check out the methodology at the end.