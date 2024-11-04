The 9 Best And 6 Worst Cheesecake Factory Menu Items
Contrary to what the name implies, the Cheesecake Factory offers much more than just cheesecakes. While the chain may have built its success on cheesecakes, the restaurant has evolved into a full-fledged chain known for its extensive menu. With over 200 locations across the U.S., the restaurant offers more than 250 different dishes, each made from scratch in its kitchens. These include pastas, flatbread pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, fish and seafood, steaks, eggs and omelets, and a wide range of desserts. There is also a special kid's menu for the little ones.
While the Cheesecake Factory has a loyal following, just like other chain restaurants, the restaurant has its share of misses on the menu. After all, with a culinary lineup as vast as that of the Cheesecake Factory, not all dishes can be a hit. Curious to find out which of the restaurant's menu items shine and which ones fall flat? We have done the research for you. Having spent hours delving into customer reviews, we compiled a comprehensive list of Cheesecake Factory's best and worst menu items. For more information about our selection criteria, check out the methodology at the end.
Best: Veggie Burger Melt
The Cheesecake Factory offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes, including the Veggie Burger Melt. Interestingly, the burger used to be served on a bun — just like a traditional burger — but now comes in between two slices of multigrain bread. This, however, doesn't seem to have affected the dish's popularity. For those who like to keep tabs on the exact ingredients that go into their food, the restaurant's veggie burger patty is made with brown rice, mushrooms, farro, black beans, and onion. The handheld also comes with avocado, cucumber, tomato, arugula, melted cheese, pickles, and a dollop of garlic aioli.
Listed alongside meaty options such as the Smoked BBQ Burger, American Cheeseburger, and French Dip Cheeseburger, Cheesecake Factory's Veggie Burger Melt stands up to the competition. For instance, one patron comments: "The portions were great! The burger was fully loaded." Another satisfied diner says that they chose the veggie burger over the chain's Impossible burger due to the handheld's wide range of toppings, adding, "Overall it was a solid sandwich and the only adjustment would be some extra garlic mayo."
Best: Thai Lettuce Wraps
Even at a restaurant, putting together Thai Lettuce Wraps takes a little work. The idea is to take a lettuce leaf, add some filling and your choice of toppings, drizzle on a little sauce, and then wrap it all up into a roll. Basically, all the ingredients arrive at the table separately and it's up to you to assemble them into a light meal. At the Cheesecake Factory, the Thai Lettuce Wraps come with either grilled avocado or satay chicken strips. Aside from the lettuce leaves, the other ingredients thrown into the mix include bean sprouts, carrots, and coconut curry noodles. Meanwhile, three sauces — sweet red chili, peanut, and tamarind and cashew — let diners personalize the dish further.
Despite the effort required to assemble them, Cheesecake Factory's Thai Lettuce Wraps have been a hit with diners. Perhaps the only complaint about the dish is that sometimes it isn't available. For instance, one diner praises the dish, saying, "Unlike other appetizers this one is somewhat healthy and oh-so-yummy!" Another reviewer also seems happy with the menu item, commenting, "My personal favorites are the Thai lettuce wraps."
Best: Avocado Eggrolls
What's the difference between an egg roll and a spring roll, you may ask? While both can feature a range of fillings, egg rolls are made with thicker wrappers while spring rolls usually have lighter and smoother skins. Cheesecake Factory's Avocado Eggrolls come with a relatively thick and crispy outer, and a filling made with avocado, red onion, sun-dried tomato, and cilantro. The dish also comes with a tamarind and cashew sauce for dipping. While in theory this may seem like a delicious proposition, for some diners this dish hasn't lived up to expectations.
The main issue with the Avocado Eggrolls at the Cheesecake Factory seems to be the quality of ingredients rather than the overall taste of the menu item. More specifically, some diners have complained that the avocado in their dish was overripe or oxidized. We all know the mushy texture and discoloration that can ruin an avocado that's been sitting out too long. In the words of one dissatisfied customer: "The spring rolls were more brown avocado slime than edible." While another diner says that they enjoyed the dish, they also point out that the avocado in the rolls was discolored and that the rolls were surprisingly heavy due to the thickness of their outer skin.
Best: Carrot Cake
Just like its name suggests, when it comes to desserts, Cheesecake Factory's claim to fame are cheesecakes. This, however, doesn't mean that the chain doesn't offer other types of desserts. Some of these include tiramisu, fudge cake, strawberry shortcake, warm apple crisp, and carrot cake. Moist and dense, Cheesecake Factory's carrot cake is topped with the restaurant's signature cream cheese icing. In fact, according to some, the rich frosting is the secret ingredient that sets the chain's carrot cake apart from the pack.
The fact that a restaurant that specializes in cheesecakes gets such rave reviews for its carrot cake stands testament to Cheesecake Factory's ability to excel at a wide range of sweet dishes. One diner who recommended the carrot cake to their brother said that his sibling loved it and even went on Facebook to post about the menu item. Several other happy reviewers have also praised the dessert, calling it amazing, delicious, and to die for.
Best: Barbeque Ranch Chicken Salad
When it comes to salads, the Cheesecake Factory delivers over a dozen options. Just some of these include Vegan Cobb Salad, Chinese Chicken Salad, and Caesar salad. If you enjoy the smoky flavor of barbecue sauce, but might not be in the mood for meat, then look no further than the chain's Barbeque Ranch Chicken Salad. Composed of tomato, avocado, cucumber, grilled corn, black beans, and romaine lettuce, the dish comes drizzled with barbecue ranch dressing. Best of all, the salad is topped with fried onion strings, adding a satisfying crunch to each bite of the meal.
While it may not be as healthy as some of the other salads on Cheesecake Factory's menu, the Barbeque Ranch Chicken Salad has received the go-ahead from online reviewers. As one diner perfectly put it: "The BBQ ranch chicken salad is probably my favorite salad of all time with the exception of the caloric intake." Another patron echoes this view, saying, "I went with one of my all time faves, the BBQ ranch chicken salad. [...] The quality was good as always."
Worst: Steak Diane
Steak probably isn't the best thing to be ordering at a chain restaurant that doesn't specialize in beef. The steak Diane at the Cheesecake Factory is a case in point. Named after the Roman goddess of wild animals and the hunt, steak Diane normally consists of pan-fried beef medallions and a sauce made from pan juices, as well as Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and heavy cream. The Cheesecake Factory's version of the dish departs from this by flavoring the sauce with mushrooms and wine. The dish is served with mashed potatoes and grilled onion.
The steak Diane at the Cheesecake Factory has left diners underwhelmed, with many complaining about its small size and inadequate preparation. Perhaps one diner sums this up best, saying, "Steak Diane was paper thin, cooked terribly. I complained [to] the waiter. Poor quality thin pieces of steak overcooked." Another diner agrees, noting, "The steak was barely warm and there were only about four bites if you could call it that."
Best: Ahi Poke Nachos
Today, when we order nachos, we usually expect some combination of cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and refried beans. While the Cheesecake Factory delivers the classic nacho version in the form of Factory Nachos, the restaurant also offers Ahi Poke Nachos with Hawaiian-style ahi tuna poke, green onion, avocado, chiles, sesame seeds, and sriracha aioli. Instead of being served on tortilla chips, the ingredients are presented on top of crispy wontons.
Cheesecake Factory's Ahi Poke Nachos have received the green light from diners, who have given the menu item positive feedback for its light and fresh flavor. Various reviewers noted the ahi tuna topping is surprisingly tasty, provided that you eat the dish before the wantons start turning soggy. Another reviewer has called the nachos "delicious," adding, "So glad we went out of our comfort zone with it."
Best: Chicken Madeira
True to its name, the original recipe for chicken Madeira hails from Madeira, Portugal. The region is famous for Madeira wine, which was incorporated into the dish. Specifically speaking, the recipe requires that the chicken be sautéed in a reduction of Madeira wine, mushrooms, and onions. Cream can also be added to the dish, for a thicker consistency. Cheesecake Factory's take on chicken Madeira is made with sautéed chicken breast topped with a mushroom Madeira sauce (though it's uncertain if it contains Madeira wine), melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh asparagus. The dish comes with a side of mashed potatoes.
According to the Cheesecake Factory, chicken Madeira is the chain's most popular chicken dish. And the diners seem to agree. One reviewer calls the dish "delicious," adding, "I loved the chicken Madeira. Huge tender chicken breast, tasty wine sauce loaded with mushrooms, tender crisp asparagus, and creamy mashed potatoes. So good that I wanted to eat it all, so big that I couldn't." Other patrons have also been impressed with the menu offering, calling it wonderful, delicious, and silky.
Worst: Cajun Jambalaya Pasta
Cajun seasoning is closely tied to Louisiana's culinary culture. The bold seasoning often appears in dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. The Cajun blend is typically made with a combination of ingredients like paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder — all of which give it its distinctive kick. As such, it's no surprise that the Cheesecake Factory menu describes its Cajun Jambalaya Pasta as "very spicy." Aside from the Cajun sauce, the dish comes with shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, peppers, and onions — all atop fresh linguine pasta.
While some reviewers have praised the chain's Cajun Jambalaya Pasta, it doesn't seem that the dish delivers what it promises — namely, a "very spicy Cajun sauce." A case in point is one diner who says: "Although I was looking forward to this, it was disappointing. It's labeled as 'very spicy' and it barely had any. The amount of protein was also small by CF standards." Supporting this view, another patron comments: "The Cajun jambalaya pasta was honestly just terrible. Nothing resembling Cajun, nothing resembling jambalaya, and absolutely zero spice despite it indicating a 'very spice sauce.' [...] First time in my life I have sent back a dish at any restaurant."
Best: Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory has earned its stripes with delicious cheesecakes. When the first Cheesecake Factory opened in California in 1978, it was the cheesecake recipe of one of its co-founders, Evelyn Overton, that propelled the business to success. More than 45 years later, the chain's original cheesecake with Graham cracker crust and sour cream topping remains the restaurant's most popular dessert. The Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake builds on this foundation by topping the original treat with glazed fresh strawberries. The dessert is served with whipped cream.
Many diners have given the Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake their seal of approval. For instance, one customer says: "I had the strawberry cheesecake (my first ever cheesecake!). I did enjoy it, though I probably would've liked [it] if there was a little less whipped cream." As a side note, we don't think that the extra whipped cream is necessarily such a problem. Similarly, other reviewers describe the menu item as delicious and recommended.
Best: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Buttermilk is often used to make pancake batter because it makes the final dish both deliciously tangy and extra fluffy. To cater to different tastes, the Cheesecake Factory serves three types of buttermilk pancakes: plain buttermilk pancakes, Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with lemon glaze, strawberries, and blueberries, and Cinnamon Roll Pancakes with cinnamon and brown sugar. There is also the pancake brunch combo with two eggs and two slices of bacon.
Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes have earned high marks from diners. One reviewer says that "this dish won't disappoint," elaborating, "So light and fluffy and the flavor is out of this world! Their portions are massive so our tip would be to share a dish." Another diner is also partial to the chain's cinnamon pancakes, saying, "There's a lovely and subtle crunch, along with a contrasting texture that the cinnamon brown sugar provides. A small cup of maple syrup also comes on the side."
Worst: Cheeseburger Spring Rolls
If the thought of a cheeseburger spring roll fills you with dread, you are not the only one. While the idea of combining the savory goodness of a cheeseburger with the crispy exterior of a spring roll may sound appealing on paper, Cheesecake Factory's Cheeseburger Spring Rolls are both overly greasy and calorie-laden. So what can you expect from the dish? Essentially, the rolls consist of certified Angus ground beef, melted cheese, and grilled onions — all encased in crispy wraps.
Burgers and spring rolls can be delicious in their own way, but they are two very different dishes. As such, it's probably best to keep them that way. The main complaint about Cheesecake Factory's Cheeseburger Spring Rolls is that they are just too oily, with one diner saying: "We couldn't eat them all because of the texture and taste of the grease." Meanwhile, another patron mentioned that their cheeseburger rolls were chewy rather than crispy. And it's worth noting that they're definitely no good as leftovers, losing all crispiness in the reheating process.
Best: Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta
The Cheesecake Factory is a haven for past enthusiasts, serving around 15 different versions of the dish. From classics such as fettuccine Alfredo with chicken to lesser-known options like Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, the chain offers something to satisfy every pasta craving. One satisfying option is the restaurant's Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta with penne pasta, honey-glazed chicken, peppers, asparagus, peas, onion, and garlic tossed in a spicy chipotle Parmesan cream sauce.
The Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta at the Cheesecake Factory has received widespread approval from guests. One diner says that they really enjoyed the dish, adding, "The penne pasta was cooked perfectly. The noodle-to-sauce ratio was also perfect. There was definitely a good amount of chicken in there. [...] This dish also had the perfect amount of spice!" Another diner is just as satisfied with the dish, saying, "My absolute favorite menu item is the Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta. I've actually tried looking up a copycat recipe for it but there's just so many steps, it's easier to just go to the Cheesecake Factory and order it."
Worst: Baja Chicken Tacos
Baja California cuisine is known for its fusion of Mexican and Mediterranean flavors. Also referred to as Baja Med, the culinary tradition focuses on Mexican dishes with a contemporary twist. The Baja Chicken Tacos at the Cheesecake factory aim to do exactly this — deliver a modern take on traditional tacos. The dish incorporates soft corn tortillas, mildly spicy chicken, cheese, chipotle, onion, and cilantro. The tacos are served with rice and beans.
Unfortunately, the Baja Chicken Tacos haven't lived up to the expectations of some diners. One reason for this could be that they simply lack the satisfying texture and flavors of traditional tacos. For example, one unimpressed reviewer says: "I finally settled on Baja tacos because I had really wanted to go to a Mexican place that night anyway. It was just ok. I didn't really care for it." Another patron is equally as underwhelmed with the dish, saying, "My Baja chicken tacos came with old guacamole. There were red stems and flakes all over the rice in my dish. The limes were browning."
Worst: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory's claim to fame are — well — it's cheesecakes. And with such a huge range of cheesecake flavors on the menu, it's not surprising that some are better than others. One of the chain's less inspiring dessert offerings is the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake. While the vanilla crunch cake looks quite presentable, complete with a topping of cream cheese frosting and caramel, the taste doesn't quite live up to its tempting appearance.
Despite its promising presentation, many have noted that the flavor of the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake doesn't quite deliver. Tasting Table has placed the cheesecake near the bottom of its list, ranking it second to last among Cheesecake Factory flavors. More specifically, the review mentions unbalanced flavors, an overly sugary taste, and an excess of cinnamon. Yet another reviewer agrees, saying, "Too sweet. Tons of cinnamon flavor, and it tastes like a Cinnabon, but a really sweet and creamy Cinnabon — skip!"
Methodology
The Cheesecake Factory has been around for a while — 46 years to be exact. Initially offering a limited selection of cheesecakes, the restaurant has grown from strength to strength, and today serves hundreds of both sweet and savory dishes. However, like with all chain restaurants, Cheesecake Factory's menu items aren't created equal, with some standing out as favorites and others falling short of the mark.
To bring you a list of the best and worst menu items at the Cheesecake Factory, we have delved into the deepest corners of the internet to gather intel from customers and food bloggers. More specifically, to get the broadest picture possible, we have spent hours poring over reviews on reputable platforms such as TripAdvisor, DoorDash, and Yelp.