The Unexpected Filling Your Next Batch Of Stuffed Peppers Need

Stuffed peppers have long been a favorite, typically filled with some combination of rice, ground meat, veggies, and beans. But this dish can be very versatile with a little imagination, so let's give it a Mediterranean twist. Imagine the rich flavors of falafel filling each pepper, adding a deliciously unexpected depth to every bite. Falafel's blend of chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans), fresh herbs, garlic, and spices makes for a hearty yet vibrant filling. It's also packed with protein and fiber, making it perfect for just about anyone.

As the falafel bakes inside the peppers, it achieves a slightly crispy outer layer while remaining moist and flavorful within — perfectly complementing the sweet and slightly smoky notes of roasted peppers. These peppers are a complete meal on their own if you prefer and an ideal choice for family dinners, parties, or potlucks where you want to serve something familiar, yet distinctive and vegetarian. Dive into this new take on stuffed peppers, and you may find yourself choosing falafel over the traditional filling every time.