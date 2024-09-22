Is There A Difference Between Pimentos And Roasted Red Peppers?

Pimentos (alternative spelling "pimientos") are red peppers you probably associate with one of the greatest cheese spreads known to mankind, pimento cheese. Pimento cheese not only makes a great dip, but can also serve as a really solid filling for a sandwich, or as a topping for a burger or a fried chicken sandwich. It makes a good base for an unconventional pizza too, I might add, from personal experimentation. When you make pimento cheese, which couldn't be any easier, you'll usually be using the canned or jarred kind, that's pre-diced for your convenience.

But it does beg the question: Are pimentos and roasted red bell peppers the same thing? They do look as if they could be; if you roast a red bell pepper, peel off its skin, and dice it up the same way, it's hard to tell the difference. But they aren't one and the same. In fact, pimentos are their own kind of pepper altogether, so you pimento conspiracy theorists can put down your magnifying glasses now. Pimento peppers, sometimes identified as cherry peppers, are a mild variety of heart-shaped peppers that are prized for their sweetness. They're used in other things that aren't just pimento cheese too.