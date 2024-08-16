Is There A Difference Between Garbanzo Beans And Chickpeas?

Whether you're making homemade hummus or roasting legumes for a salty, crispy snack, you'll find that "garbanzo beans" and "chickpeas" seem to be used interchangeably in recipes. Some manufacturers label cans of them with one name, while others stick to the other. If you're wondering about the difference, here's a clue: Some cans have both names on the label.

That's because garbanzo beans and chickpeas are the exact same thing. Cicer arietinum is the scientific name for this pulse — which is a seed that is eaten from a legume plant. If you're making dinner and your recipe calls for chickpeas but you only have a can that reads "garbanzo beans," you can absolutely use them, as the only difference is the name on the label. The beans inside are identical to a can that says "chickpeas."

Chickpeas and garbanzo beans aren't the only names for this small, beige pulse. They are also known as ceci beans, chana, and garbs in other cuisines around the world. These beans also come in a variety of colors other than the light tan we know so well in the U.S. — including red, black, and even green.

