Sam's Club Recalls That Affected Millions

Boasting close to 600 locations across the U.S., Sam's Club is a retail giant owned by Walmart that offers everything from fresh produce and bakery items to bags and backpacks. The retailer also sells seasonal products such as the Holidog — a hot dog topped with holiday leftovers. Unlike many other chain stores, Sam's Club works on a membership basis that sees shoppers pay an annual fee in exchange for access to bulk pricing and exclusive deals.

Despite its popularity and solid reputation in the retail world, Sam's Club isn't immune to logistical hiccups. Over the years, the wholesale chain has had to issue multiple product recalls that have either affected stores across the country or specific locations. From household staples like stone fruit and ham to desserts, the recalled products posed safety concerns due to bacterial contamination or the presence of foreign materials in the food.

Food recalls range in size and severity, with some affecting only a single batch of a product and others requiring nationwide attention. Interested in finding out about some of the biggest Sam's Club food recalls that have made headlines? Keep reading!