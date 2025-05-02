Walmart Great Value Items That Taste Just As Good (If Not Better) Than Brand-Name, According To Customers

Most of us can agree, there are times when purchasing generic versions of grocery items just makes sense. The risk? Though usually lower in price, these store-branded options can, at times, taste and function like a lower-quality version of the "real" thing. Thankfully, there are some generic-branded groceries out there that not only look and taste the part, but in some cases, may even prove better than their name-brand competitors — but where can you find them?

In this piece, we're scanning reviews, consulting avid Walmart shoppers, and even offering our own two cents to help navigate you toward Great Value generic-branded groceries that excel when compared to their name-brand counterparts. We're comparing everything from breakfast goods to on-the-go snacks, so grab your wallet and let the savings begin — the following are our top picks for Walmart Great Value grocery items that taste just as good (if not better) than brand-name.