Walmart Great Value Items That Taste Just As Good (If Not Better) Than Brand-Name, According To Customers
Most of us can agree, there are times when purchasing generic versions of grocery items just makes sense. The risk? Though usually lower in price, these store-branded options can, at times, taste and function like a lower-quality version of the "real" thing. Thankfully, there are some generic-branded groceries out there that not only look and taste the part, but in some cases, may even prove better than their name-brand competitors — but where can you find them?
In this piece, we're scanning reviews, consulting avid Walmart shoppers, and even offering our own two cents to help navigate you toward Great Value generic-branded groceries that excel when compared to their name-brand counterparts. We're comparing everything from breakfast goods to on-the-go snacks, so grab your wallet and let the savings begin — the following are our top picks for Walmart Great Value grocery items that taste just as good (if not better) than brand-name.
Great Value Thin Pretzel Sticks
In the mood for a great pretzel? If so, consider giving Great Value Thin Pretzel Sticks a try. Priced at $2.44 for a 16-ounce bag compared to Rold Gold's $3.98, some customers insist these are the best salty snacks they've come across. So, what's so great about these pretzels? Reviewers state that the sticks are perfectly crispy, flavorful, and aren't overly salty. This store-branded rendition has even garnered the praises of avid Rold Gold pretzel fans, one of whom stated that they only tried Great Value because the name brand was out of stock and ended up liking this Walmart store-branded version just as much.
And though Great Value Thin Pretzel Sticks might be a bit too thin to use in a traditional homemade Chex Mix recipe according to some reviewers, you could still use them in other mouth-watering ways, including in this secret ingredient chocolate pretzel recipe or, if you're really feeling adventurous, these beer and pretzel caramel cookie bars. Other ideas include pulverizing them to use as a pie crust, as a salty topper for brownies, and even as a crunchy addition to your lunch-time deli sandwich. Yum.
Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries
Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries are a great alternative to traditional strawberry Pop-Tarts. Like most Great Value options mentioned on this list, this toaster pastry alternative is cheaper than its name-brand competitor at $1.12 per 6 toaster pastries ($0.11 per ounce) compared to traditional Pop-Tarts' $2.62 per eight toaster pastries (approximately $0.19 per ounce). But that's not all; we've scanned its accompanying reviews and were bombarded with glowing remarks. One gleeful patron notes that though traditional Pop-Tarts do seem to have slightly more filling, the Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries tend to have more sprinkles and, surprisingly, still taste just as good as the popular brand name. Other shoppers chimed in, stating that Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries are both affordable and incredibly delicious.
The only complaint? Some don't seem to love that the Walmart-branded box only comes with six pastries as opposed to eight, but hey, for the price and comparable flavor, most seem willing to overlook that minor disadvantage. Oh, and did you hear? Toaster pastries like these are delicious when prepared in an air fryer. Thanks to the circulating air, air fryers often lend toaster pastries a perfectly crisp exterior and caramelized frosting.
Great Value Hazelnut Spread
Great Value Hazelnut Spread is a wonderful alternative to Nutella; we know because we've had the pleasure of trying it firsthand. Like Nutella, this rich and chocolatey substitute comes in a 13-ounce jar and is priced at only $2.87 compared to the original brand's $4.47. Aside from the price, Great Value Hazelnut Spread has tons to offer hazelnut-loving customers, with lots of decadent flavor that easily rivals its popular competitor.
Not only does Great Value Hazelnut Spread taste delicious, but its texture is equally enjoyable. While a few other Nutella alternatives we've sampled were runny, Great Value Hazelnut Spread was nice and thick, clinging easily to our pretzels with every delightful dunk. But don't take our word for it — fans over at Walmart.com have similar comments about this Nutella dupe, with even longtime Nutella buffs professing their love for this underrated and oh-so-chocolately hazelnut spread.
With all of this said, there is at least one aspect of Great Value Hazelnut Spread you should be wary of, and that's the sugar content. Both Great Value Hazelnut Spread and Nutella pack copious amounts of sugar, with 20 grams in only 2 tablespoons in the case of Walmart's brand, so keep that in mind before making it a staple in your diet
Great Value Sea Salt Caramel
Can we all just agree that sea salt caramel is one of the best ice cream flavors to ever exist? Even so, customers state that Great Value's caramel rendition is particularly scrumptious, and as such, is a notch above the rest. Walmart's Great Value Sea Salt Caramel ice cream comes in a 48-fluid-ounce tub and sells for $2.97 per carton. Compared to other sea salt caramel brands at Walmart (like Hudsonville Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream priced at $4.24 for the same size), this is an awesome buy in terms of pricing.
Though some customers warn that not all Walmart Great Value ice cream flavors can be trusted, the sea salt caramel is reportedly one of the best sold under the Great Value guise. Patrons describe it as striking the perfect balance in terms of flavor; it isn't too salty nor too sweet. One even states that Walmart's Great Value Sea Salt Caramel ice cream is the most flavorful store-bought ice cream they've ever had.
That said, you caramel fans should bear in mind that though Great Value Sea Salt Caramel ice cream is specifically identified as "caramel," it still comes with chocolate truffle candy pieces strewn throughout. Though slightly misleading, this means you can expect Great Value Sea Salt Caramel ice cream to feature more of a chocolate caramel flavor rather than a purely caramel one. Hey, at least now you know.
Great Value Rippled Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chip
Move over, Ruffles — Great Value is offering cheddar and sour cream flavored chips that just might prove superior to your original. Great Value Rippled Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips are priced at $2.08 per 8-ounce bag, at less than half the cost of the original Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream flavored chips, which sell for $4.48 for the same size.
Fans over at Walmart.com declare that this cheddary sensation is "snacktime royalty," insisting that it has amazing taste without the typical subpar generic flavor. There's even a customer who claims some of the chips in her bag were huge enough to split three ways. And though we absolutely recommend knocking Great Value Rippled Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips back with a cold sub and icy soda, you could also use flavorful chips like these in other recipes, including loaded potato chips, or even to impart a salty crunch to casseroles.
Great Value Honey Nut O's
Great Value Honey Nut O's are an awesome replacement for Honey Nut Cheerios, but there are a few things you should keep in mind before you pour a bowl. Starting with the basics, Great Value Honey Nut O's costs less than the original variety, at only $2.97 per 21.6-ounce box, versus Honey Nut Cheerios' $3.68 per 10.8-ounce box. Longtime Honey Nut Cheerios fans advocate for the Great Value-branded dupe, stating that it features that exact same crunchily deliciously nutty flavor at a lower price point.
Honey Nut Cheerios is certainly one of the best gluten-free cereals on the market (in our humble opinion), but sadly, Great Value Honey Nut O's doesn't share the same gluten-free label. And though some in the gluten-free community still take issue with the original Honey Nut Cheerios due to the occurrence of unwanted symptoms, Great Value Honey Nut O's explicitly lists wheat starch as an ingredient, making it an obvious no-no for the gluten-free diet.
Great Value Buttery Round Crackers
Ritz crackers are known for their impeccably distinct, rich, buttery flavor, but according to fans, Great Value boasts an alternative that could give the former brand a run for its money. Great Value Buttery Round Crackers come in four sealed packs for a total of around 120 crackers for only $2.86. A box of Ritz crackers costs considerably more at $3.88 per box for roughly the same amount.
But enough about the price — how do these crackers taste? As mentioned, customers go ga-ga for Great Value Buttery Round Crackers, with one insisting that the people you love probably won't be able to tell the difference between Great Value Buttery Round Crackers and the original Ritz if you were to secretly switch the two. Another asserts that Ritz crackers, though tasty, can be quite crumbly at times — this Great Value alternative holds together comparably well while maintaining great flavor at a lower price point. What more could you want?
P.S. Did you know you could make s'mores with Ritz crackers by swapping traditional graham crackers with buttery rounds instead? This tantalizing combination of sweet-n-salty will leave your tastebuds craving, and with Great Value crackers on hand, it'll be easy to turn this snack-time fantasy a reality.
Great Value Salsa Verde
Great Value Salsa Verde is another one of those tried-and-true dupes we've personally tried here at The Takeout, and, unsurprisingly, it ranked amongst our top store-bought salsa verde picks. This salsa is a winning option for a variety of reasons — starting with the texture, Great Value Salsa Verde is hearty and thick, which is refreshing, especially when compared against the soupier brands we sampled. Great Value Salsa Verde also tastes the part — it's got tons of bright, citrusy flavor akin to higher-priced competitors, making it an affordable yet overall delicious grab.
The only qualm? If you're someone who prefers big, bold, and earthy tomatillo flavor, Great Value Salsa Verde might not be bold enough to suit your tastes. Even so, it's a great option for the price point, at only $2.64 per 16-ounce jar. Other tasty salsa verde brands, like Late July Salsa Verde, run about $4.48 per 15.5-ounce jar at Walmart at the time of publication, thereby illustrating the massive savings you'd encounter by opting for Walmart's generic version over brand-name.
Great Value Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
If you're a fan of Hostess cupcakes, wait until you get a load of this. Walmart offers its customers its own version of the popular nostalgic snack time dessert with its Great Value Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes. According to fans, these cupcakes are nothing short of delicious, and are the perfect grab when you're in the mood for a (super) sweet treat. For $2.98 you'll get a pack of eight cupcakes compared to Hostess brand which offers eight cupcakes for $3.48 per box.
So, what do fans love about this chocolatey alternative? Several claim Great Value Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes are wonderfully moist when compared to the (apparently) "dry" Hostess version. They state that the cupcakes have plenty of filling and an overall great flavor. Thus, for the price you'll pay for the Great Value version of this beloved American snack, it offers plenty of perks — we'd recommend giving these a shot the next time you're in the mood for chocolate decadence.
Great Value Steak Sauce
As lovers of all things steak, it was our honor to do a blind taste test of some of the most popular steak sauce options on the market. Guess which pick tasted nearly identical to our personal favorite Original A.1. sauce? We were stunned to find that the flavor of Great Value Steak Sauce was so ridiculously similar to A.1. at only a fraction of the price. The texture of the sauce isn't too thick or thin, and the flavor is tangy and robust.
You can find this delectable dupe at Walmart for the cheap price of only $2.78 for a 10-ounce bottle, compared to $4.97 for the original A.1. in the same size. Patrons agree, this steak sauce alternative is worth grabbing, with some even praising Great Value Steak Sauce as being better than the name-brand original.
Oh, and one more thing. Since having tried so many steak sauces during our blind-taste test, we've found some pretty creative uses for them we'd like to share. Try adding Great Value Steak Sauce to your next marinade, homemade dressing, meatloaf, or anything that requires vinegar and savory spices as a part of its ingredients. You could even try adding a tablespoon or so to your next batch of spaghetti along with a sweetener (we like using plain maple syrup) to help balance its flavor. No, it isn't traditional, but using steak sauce in these unexpected ways can really help amp up flavor.
Great Value Garlic Breadsticks
Great Value Garlic Breadsticks can be found at Walmart for $2.24 per six breadsticks at the time of publication and sport a lovely twisted design that sets it apart from several other brands. With that said, it isn't only its design that has people enamored with this store-branded grab — according to customers, its flavor is unmatched.
Patrons excitedly claim that Great Value Garlic Breadsticks are, you guessed it, just as good as, if not better, than their brand-name competitors. We spotted New York Bakery Breadsticks on Walmart shelves for $2.94 for six in a box, meaning you'll comparatively save a little over a dollar by opting for this generic, albeit tastier breadstick grab. Customers love the fact that you can place these breadsticks in the microwave for luxuriously soft and fluffy results in 60 seconds.
Aside from being quick, these breadsticks are doused with lots of delicious buttery garlic flavor to which some have likened to Olive Garden breadsticks. Delish, right? All in all, Great Value Garlic Breadsticks are quick, delicious, and affordable, making them the ultimate companion to your next spaghetti or lasagna entrée.
Great Value Cream Soda
If you're looking for a caffeine-free alternative to A&W root beer (no, most root beer options don't have caffeine in them), then look no further than Great Value Cream Soda. When compared to root beer, cream soda tends to be smoother and creamier, with notes of vanilla. And though A&W-branded Cream Soda is held near and dear to the hearts of many, customers state that the Great Value version is just as good. One satisfied patron even goes as far as to say that the A&W version is disappointing compared to Walmart's Cream Soda grab. What a compliment, right?
So, how much does Great Value Cream Soda go for? Though out of stock at our nearby location (surprise, surprise), Great Value Cream Soda is usually priced at around $4.96 for 12 cans in a pack, or $1.22 for a 2-liter. Unfortunately, there was also no A&W Cream Soda in stock at our local Walmart, but a quick price scan at a nearby Meijer reflects a cost nearly double that of Great Value's version at $8.49 for a 12-pack. Needless to say, Walmart's Great Value Cream Soda is the better option — both in price and, apparently, in flavor, as well.
Methodology
Walmart Great Value items that taste just as good (if not better) than brand-name, according to customers, are based on general customer consensus using reviews found on Walmart.com at the time of publication. Some of the options mentioned in the post were also inspired by recommendations made from online forums, such as Reddit, as well as the members of the staff here at The Takeout. As always, prices and availability are subject to change.