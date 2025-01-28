Your Pop-Tarts Deserve The Air Fryer Treatment

We can all get a little bit robotic when it comes to preparing certain foods. Cold leftovers go into the microwave. Chicken breasts, into the oven. And Pop-Tarts, into the toaster. While the toaster does a very nice job of warming up this tasty breakfast pastry — which has a terrifying edible mascot — there is another way to heat new life into what is, uncooked, a rather dry, crumbly experience (not to knock on people who eat them "raw," but...)

Giving them a spin in your air fryer, though, yields results far superior to those of the toaster. The convection air, which gets blown all around the Pop-Tarts, actually does crisp up the crust, and make the filling inside pliable, soft, and gooey. But the real magic is in the frosting. If you air fry a Pop-Tart with frosting, you will both witness and taste the absolute delight that is caramelized frosting. Yes, that sugary topping can actually turn a little bit golden under the heat of your air fryer, adding a surprising depth of sweetness to the treat.