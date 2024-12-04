Pop-Tarts' Terrifying Edible Mascot Returns — With Backup

If you thought Pop-Tarts' wide-eyed, bad-dream character mascot was gone for good, well, I have some disappointing news for you. Not one, two, but three versions of the mascot are returning on December 28 of this year as part of college football's Pop-Tarts Bowl game. The mascots are all based off of existing flavors, including the hypercolored Wild Berry, chocolatey Hot Fudge Sundae, and one recently announced character that Pop-Tarts challenged people to figure out beforehand, as it was based off a discontinued flavor. (And no, Flamin' Hot Pop-Tarts were never in the running.)

The discontinued flavor is making its way back to store shelves, and Pop-Tarts recently revealed it to be Frosted Cinnamon Roll. Fans were challenged to submit their choices to the Pop-Tarts website, with correct submissions getting the chance to win a physical piece of the 2024 Pop-Tarts mascot itself (weird memorabilia, I guess), along with the more practical prize of a year's worth of Pop-Tarts. Someone's about to get a boatload of Pop-Tarts.