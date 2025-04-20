Where People Got The Wild Idea That Nutella Is A Health Food

I lived in Italy for 10 years, and it seemed like everyone was obsessed with Nutella. I'd see people spreading it on bread at breakfast and packing it into school lunches. Heck, they'd spread Nutella on a grilled cheese sandwich if presented with the opportunity. At this time, a lot of these people, and others all around the world, genuinely believed that this spread (and some Nutella alternatives) was good for them, as if the product were on a par with yogurt or oatmeal.

That idea didn't come out of nowhere. In the United States, Nutella ran an infamous ad campaign that framed the chocolate-hazelnut spread as being part of a nutritious breakfast. One commercial showed a busy mom serving it to her kids on multi-grain toast, claiming it was made from "simple, quality ingredients like hazelnuts, skim milk, and a hint of cocoa." There was no mention that sugar and palm oil are the spread's two main ingredients.

This messaging, and other marketing schemes including the line "an example of a tasty yet balanced breakfast" which featured on the product's packaging for years, implied that Nutella belonged in the same category as protein-packed breakfast staples like peanut butter. The campaign was even misleading enough to spark a class-action lawsuit in 2011, which Ferrero, Nutella's parent company, settled for just over $3 million a year later. Still, by that point, the health halo had stuck, and many people were convinced they'd found another tasty, healthy spread to put on their toast.