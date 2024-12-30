Give Casseroles A Salty Crunch By Topping With A Classic Snack Food

There are a few universal truths in this world, and "casseroles are the ideal comfort food" is one of them. People from the South and Midwest have known this for generations, with each new wave tending carefully to the recipes passed down by loving parents and grandparents who knew how to feed a hungry crowd. But casseroles also have a knack for generating divisive opinions. Everyone has their favorite and they'll fight to the death for it, which you can see any time someone defends the splendor of tuna casseroles. Ingredients are another major sticking point, and just adding cheddar to zucchini casserole could kick up a comment war in the family group chat. But wherever a casserole fan stands, they can all agree that a casserole isn't complete without a topping.

Cue potato chips — buttery Ritz crackers, sweet corn flakes, and French fried onions can step aside. A crispy topping is always a welcome addition to casseroles, which are often soft and moist, so what's better than a crunchy chip? You don't have to worry about measuring out extra salt, since they come pre-salted. It's an easy grab, too. You can pop in to any grocery store and pick up potato chips, and all you need to prep them is take your frustrations out on the hapless bag to crumble its contents. And, it's an ingredient that won't go to waste even if you don't use it all in your dish.