Give Casseroles A Salty Crunch By Topping With A Classic Snack Food
There are a few universal truths in this world, and "casseroles are the ideal comfort food" is one of them. People from the South and Midwest have known this for generations, with each new wave tending carefully to the recipes passed down by loving parents and grandparents who knew how to feed a hungry crowd. But casseroles also have a knack for generating divisive opinions. Everyone has their favorite and they'll fight to the death for it, which you can see any time someone defends the splendor of tuna casseroles. Ingredients are another major sticking point, and just adding cheddar to zucchini casserole could kick up a comment war in the family group chat. But wherever a casserole fan stands, they can all agree that a casserole isn't complete without a topping.
Cue potato chips — buttery Ritz crackers, sweet corn flakes, and French fried onions can step aside. A crispy topping is always a welcome addition to casseroles, which are often soft and moist, so what's better than a crunchy chip? You don't have to worry about measuring out extra salt, since they come pre-salted. It's an easy grab, too. You can pop in to any grocery store and pick up potato chips, and all you need to prep them is take your frustrations out on the hapless bag to crumble its contents. And, it's an ingredient that won't go to waste even if you don't use it all in your dish.
Perfect casserole pairings for potato chips
This isn't exactly the level of flavor science that wine pairings require, but some casseroles do suit the taste and texture of a potato chip better than others. If you're a savory kinda person, replace the Ritz crackers in this Ritz-and-gravy squash casserole with potato chips for extra crunch and salt. They also make a perfect match with this cheesy hash elegante in place of the corn flakes and bring some textural contrast to this elotes casserole recipe. Crispy, thin-cut spuds even emulate the nostalgic taste of french fries when added to this cheeseburger grits casserole.
But a good chip crumble is at home on salty and sweet foods alike. If you're a fan of that classic salt-and-sugar flavor combination, we suggest sprinkling some crushed potato chips over this wake and bake French toast casserole. The salt and cinnamon are a heavenly match that'll wake you right up. Potato chips complement the sugary notes of this sweet squash and pecan casserole perfectly, too. Don't be afraid to experiment by adding a potato chip topping to your favorite casserole. You may just find yourself inventing something even better.