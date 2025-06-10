Frozen Foods To Buy Before They Shoot Up In Price

Ideally, the federal government makes life easier for U.S. citizens — but in practice, it sometimes does not work that way. Inflation has been a problem for a long time — it occurs periodically, and the current tariff war will add to the problem. Grocery prices are likely to be affected to some extent, with the prices of some common food items increasing anyway. When importers pay higher tariffs, they typically pass them on to the food-buying public. It's frustrating for consumers. After all, you can't boycott groceries — you've got to feed your family. However, there are ways to help ease the pinch while still eating regular and healthy meals.

Frozen foods have a much longer shelf life than fresh, and are readily available in supermarkets and smaller local stores. Nothing beats fresh food, but many frozen items maintain their flavor and nutritional content and allow you to store them in larger quantities. For example, you might want to store honey in the freezer – and you can freeze many food items, even Trader Joe's pizza dough.

If you have a large chest freezer, a good strategy is to stock up on frozen food before the prices of certain items rise. This can help you feed your family without draining your bank account while waiting for prices to return to normal. Make sure you know when it's time to defrost your freezer, to keep food in the best condition — and check our list of frozen food items that are most likely to rise due to tariffs, so you can plan accordingly.