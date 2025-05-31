When Prepping Avocados In Advance, Prevent Browning With One Simple Step

It's easy to love avocados for their creamy texture, vibrant green color, and spread-ability on everything from toast to tacos. Besides knowing how to pick the best avocados at the store, it's helpful to know how to keep them from turning brown after being cut. If you're prepping avocados ahead of time, keeping them fresh is a must.

To understand how to stop avocados from browning, it's helpful to know why it happens in the first place. Not to get super scientific, but like apples and bananas, avocados undergo a process called enzymatic browning when exposed to air. Once the flesh is cut and the surface is no longer protected by the skin, the enzymes in the fruit react with oxygen. This reaction causes the flesh to develop an unappetizing brown color.

Avocado that's turned brown isn't necessarily dangerous to eat, but it can't help but affect its appeal. It also signals oxidation, which negatively affects flavor and texture. Fortunately, there's a couple simple steps that make all the difference: add acid and cover tightly.

Acid slows down the browning reaction by decreasing the enzyme activity responsible for oxidation. Citrus fruits are the most common acid sources for this task, with lime and lemon juice being the most popular. That said, yuzu is another citrus you can use to keep your guac green. Not only are they acidic enough to be effective, but their flavor pairs naturally with avocado.