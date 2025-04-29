Cut Your Avocado With One Kitchen Tool And It'll Brown In A Flash

Avocados are praised for both their healthy fats and nutrients, as well as their versatility in dishes — making some of us a little obsessed with them. Whether you're making an easy guac, a green smoothie, or some balsamic avocado toast, this green fruit adds the perfect layer of creaminess and richness. But even if you've picked out the best avocado, once you've cut it open, the unused half inevitably turns brown quicker than you can say "guacamole." While this is completely normal, steer clear of metal knives if you want to slow the process down.

Cutting your avocado with a metal knife actually makes it brown faster since these knives usually contain copper or iron, which triggers the avocado's oxidation process. When it comes to your avocados, it's much better to use a plastic or ceramic knife since these will give you a few hours before your avocado starts to brown. Of course, if you're someone who's not bothered by the brown spots, it might not be worth the knife swap — but, let's be real, a lot of us find them unappealing.