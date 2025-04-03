Balsamic Vinegar Is The Secret To Elevating This Breakfast Favorite
Balsamic vinegar is kind of everywhere now, isn't it? I can't scroll past a single recipe on Tiktok or Instagram that doesn't include a balsamic vinaigrette for a salad, or a drizzle of the sweet, tangy vinegar on top of a plate of creamy burrata or mozzarella cheese. Not that I am complaining, mind you; I love the stuff and always keep a bottle on hand.
If you have also been assaulted with balsamic vinegar content on social media, you might still find yourself without much idea of how it use it outside of making Italian food. However, balsamic vinegar can make a wonderful addition to meals of all cuisines, and even all times of day. In fact, have you ever considered putting some balsamic vinegar on your avocado toast? If not, you have to try it out.
The rich zip of real balsamic vinegar adds a whole new dimension of flavor that is so irresistible you'll be putting it on your breakfast every morning, and blow through that bottle in no time. After all, all the dish needs a bit of acid to offset the creaminess that makes avocados so irresistible — even Gordon Ramsay elevates his avocado toast with lemon zest alongside chili flakes and sesame seeds — and the vinegar works perfectly.
How to make the best balsamic avocado toast
Lemon or lime juice is almost always used to keep the avocados from oxidizing and retaining that bright green color that makes them so appealing, but I can't help but squeeze an extra helping of juice to make my avocado toasts extra punchy. A bit of balsamic vinegar on top will add a similar sharpness that cuts through the luxurious buttery flavor of the avocados, but with a uniquely rich, deep flavor that makes the condiment such a great pairing with so many foods.
Start with your toast of choice, whether that's a chewy piece of sourdough or hearty multigrain bread toasted to your preference. Add your avocado on top; you can take the time to make a pretty avocado rose, or just go in with a fork and mash it all up on top of the bread. I would still recommend a slight drizzle of lemon juice to keep the avocado fresh and green, but that's just me. Season the avocado with salt and pepper, and now here comes the good part.
You can use regular balsamic vinegar out of the bottle for more tang, but if you have a thick balsamic glaze (which you can make with just two ingredients) or reduction, that could add a bit of sweetness for an entirely new flavor sensation with your breakfast. This is great as is, but topping it with additions like balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes or caramelized balsamic onions can really take it to the next level.