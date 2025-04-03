Balsamic Vinegar Is The Secret To Elevating This Breakfast Favorite

Balsamic vinegar is kind of everywhere now, isn't it? I can't scroll past a single recipe on Tiktok or Instagram that doesn't include a balsamic vinaigrette for a salad, or a drizzle of the sweet, tangy vinegar on top of a plate of creamy burrata or mozzarella cheese. Not that I am complaining, mind you; I love the stuff and always keep a bottle on hand.

If you have also been assaulted with balsamic vinegar content on social media, you might still find yourself without much idea of how it use it outside of making Italian food. However, balsamic vinegar can make a wonderful addition to meals of all cuisines, and even all times of day. In fact, have you ever considered putting some balsamic vinegar on your avocado toast? If not, you have to try it out.

The rich zip of real balsamic vinegar adds a whole new dimension of flavor that is so irresistible you'll be putting it on your breakfast every morning, and blow through that bottle in no time. After all, all the dish needs a bit of acid to offset the creaminess that makes avocados so irresistible — even Gordon Ramsay elevates his avocado toast with lemon zest alongside chili flakes and sesame seeds — and the vinegar works perfectly.