Are Mozzarella And Burrata Cheese The Same Thing?

You may have heard of burrata cheese from a friend who's eager to tell you about their life-changing trip to Italy, who perhaps informed you that it's "basically mozzarella." The question, then, is what makes burrata cheese so different? Why does it get its own fancy name? Well, it's the thing about rectangles and squares again: Burrata cheese is, in fact, a kind of mozzarella, although one that's specially prepared to be as dense and creamy as possible.

You've almost certainly encountered mozzarella, a mild, semi-soft cheese made from cow or water buffalo milk, before. But in case you haven't, let us explain this wonderful cheese to you. Unlike most cheeses which are aged in different ways, mozzarella isn't aged at all. It's a fresh cheese, intended to be eaten as soon as possible, which is why mozzarella needs to be stored the right way in the fridge. It's not exactly the most flavorful cheese in the world, but good mozzarella is so mild and creamy that it's always a pleasure to eat, whether on its own or with some tomato and basil in a next-level Caprese salad. Burrata, on the other hand, may look like mozzarella from the outside, but inside there's something else exciting going on, too.