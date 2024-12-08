What Does It Actually Mean When Cheese Is Aged?

When we say that something has "aged like milk," such as an incorrect March Madness bracket or the film "Get Him to the Greek," it's not a compliment. It means that, like your two-week-old jug of 2% milk in the fridge, something has gone sour over time (as opposed to something that's "aged like wine"). But cheese is essentially just aged milk, and for most cheeses, aging is a vital part of the process. Heck, some moldy rinds are not only safe to eat but delicious. Still, as anyone who's read "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and feared the Cheese Touch will tell you, that doesn't mean you can eat a moldy wedge of Swiss any old time you like. So it's worth asking: What does it mean to age cheese, and how is it different from just growing old or, indeed, growing mold?

Simply put, aging cheese is a matter of controlling which microbes grow on it — and just as importantly, which microbes don't grow on it. The microbes that feed upon your old milk or forgotten cheese are harmful bacteria that will give you a serious case of food poisoning or worse. But not all bacteria is bad: Some bacteria will turn milk into cheese, while other bacteria will intensify the flavor of that cheese over time. The job of the cheesemaker, then, is to control the conditions so that they reach the desired outcome.