The Crucial Toppings Avocado Toast Needs, According To Gordon Ramsay

Avocado toast is a millennial table staple, with new recipes boosting the humble food back into the public eye every now and then. The most recent trend? Grating eggs on your avocado toast. (Pretty tasty, honestly.) But sometimes, you want something a little more pinky-out, without breaking the bank. This is where Gordon Ramsay's avocado toast recipe shines. The man himself says the topped toasted sourdough slices "look expensive" (via Facebook) — and boy, do they. Each component of this avocado toast is important, but the star of the show is definitely the crunchy topping that you sprinkle over the avocado slices to finish the whole thing off.

Ramsay insists on using a mix of black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chili flakes to wake up the avocado. This combo keeps your toast pretty light, so it's great if you're looking for a less filling but still flavorful breakfast. Black sesame seeds are different from white ones because they still have the hull on. This makes them crunchier, and just a touch bitter. Lemon zest carries that zippy, citrus bite we all know and love, and chili flakes cut through the avocado's creaminess with a pop of heat. The best part? The ratios are totally customizable. If you love lemon, add more zest, and pour some of the juice over your avocado for a citrus-forward experience. The acidic juice will stop the avocado from browning, too — thanks, science! Not a fan of spice? Just add a tiny pinch of chili flakes. Mix in some salt to taste, and you have the perfect toast topper.