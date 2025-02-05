The Crucial Toppings Avocado Toast Needs, According To Gordon Ramsay
Avocado toast is a millennial table staple, with new recipes boosting the humble food back into the public eye every now and then. The most recent trend? Grating eggs on your avocado toast. (Pretty tasty, honestly.) But sometimes, you want something a little more pinky-out, without breaking the bank. This is where Gordon Ramsay's avocado toast recipe shines. The man himself says the topped toasted sourdough slices "look expensive" (via Facebook) — and boy, do they. Each component of this avocado toast is important, but the star of the show is definitely the crunchy topping that you sprinkle over the avocado slices to finish the whole thing off.
Ramsay insists on using a mix of black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chili flakes to wake up the avocado. This combo keeps your toast pretty light, so it's great if you're looking for a less filling but still flavorful breakfast. Black sesame seeds are different from white ones because they still have the hull on. This makes them crunchier, and just a touch bitter. Lemon zest carries that zippy, citrus bite we all know and love, and chili flakes cut through the avocado's creaminess with a pop of heat. The best part? The ratios are totally customizable. If you love lemon, add more zest, and pour some of the juice over your avocado for a citrus-forward experience. The acidic juice will stop the avocado from browning, too — thanks, science! Not a fan of spice? Just add a tiny pinch of chili flakes. Mix in some salt to taste, and you have the perfect toast topper.
Pick the best ingredients for your avocado toast
Even in a recipe as simple as this one, it's important to do your research, and grab the best ingredients. To start, avoid substituting white sesame seeds for the black ones. The texture is the important part here, and white sesame seeds are just too soft. Pick a lemon with even and bright coloring that feels heavy, as it is likely to be juicier. Since you'll be zesting the lemon and eating its outer peel, make sure you wash your produce properly before using it, too.
Last but not least, your bread and avocado — the two most crucial components of avocado toast. Gordon Ramsay suggests a sourdough bread loaf cut into thick pieces. Opt for this over baguettes and other classic hearty, crusty breads, because sourdough is jam-packed with tangy, yeasty flavor that pairs perfectly with a creamy, buttery avocado.
In order to pick the best avocados at the store, press the bottom to check for ripeness rather than pressing on the sides. Steer clear of fruits which look overly-bumpy or have lots of discolored spots. When you're ready to make the dish, simply cut out any bruised flesh, and then lay your avocado slices out nicely on your toasted sourdough slice. From there, just sprinkle your crunchy topping over the whole thing, and enjoy!