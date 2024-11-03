Why Aren't You Grating Eggs Onto Your Avocado Toast?

Avocado toast has been a popular breakfast/brunch item for quite some time, and there isn't any sign of the dish going away anytime soon, despite avocado shortage warnings that loom occasionally. The hype is real, but it seems like fans are eager to push the original recipe to the next level with fresh and new ingredients. Many exist, but have you considered adding grated hardboiled eggs yet?

To begin your prep, you'll want to hard boil an egg. While that is cooking, start slicing or mashing your avocado on your bread, as usual. Then, take your grater or microplane and grate an egg over your avocado toast. To finish, add a bit of seasoning (I prefer Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel) to give it more flavor. If you're into spice, you know you'll want to reach for the Sriracha or red pepper flakes next to top it all off.