Why Aren't You Grating Eggs Onto Your Avocado Toast?
Avocado toast has been a popular breakfast/brunch item for quite some time, and there isn't any sign of the dish going away anytime soon, despite avocado shortage warnings that loom occasionally. The hype is real, but it seems like fans are eager to push the original recipe to the next level with fresh and new ingredients. Many exist, but have you considered adding grated hardboiled eggs yet?
To begin your prep, you'll want to hard boil an egg. While that is cooking, start slicing or mashing your avocado on your bread, as usual. Then, take your grater or microplane and grate an egg over your avocado toast. To finish, add a bit of seasoning (I prefer Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel) to give it more flavor. If you're into spice, you know you'll want to reach for the Sriracha or red pepper flakes next to top it all off.
Using leftover hardboiled eggs
It's pretty uncommon to hard-boil just one egg, so if you have a couple left over from your new favorite grated egg avocado toast recipe, fear not. Many dishes could use a little bit of that yolk and egg white to enhance their deliciousness.
I don't think I'm alone in saying I buy vegetables and greens, hoping to eat healthy and meal prep for the week ahead. If this is you and you are stumped on where to start, begin with a hard-boiled egg, grab a couple of vegetables, like an onion or tomato, slice them up, and toss them in your greens. If you have leftover protein, like chicken or tuna, this is a great chance to use it. Finally, mix everything with a vinaigrette, store-bought or homemade, if you're feeling adventurous and you have an "eggcellent" dish. No more rotten lettuce in the back of your fridge and food in your belly. Win-win!