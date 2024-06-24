We Are Begging You To Stop Storing Avocados In Water

We all want that magic fix, right? Imagine an avocado that stays green and fresh-looking for more than just a couple of hours — that would be a game changer. So when I stumbled upon a viral trick promising exactly that, I was hopeful: Finally, the answer to my avocado woes. The hack seemed simple enough — just submerge your sliced avocado in water and refrigerate it. Yet, to my surprise, this seemingly ingenious trick turned out to be a potential recipe for disaster. Storing avocados in water creates the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Listeria to thrive. Hello, food poisoning!

The internet brims with health and nutrition tips, but not all are vetted by experts. The consequence? Dangerous trends. Consider the TikTok trend of 2022 where users stored garlic in oil to prolong its shelf life. It sounded practical, yet lurking beneath was a serious risk of botulism — a rare but severe illness that can cause paralysis.

Now, fast forward to 2024, and the latest sensation involves submerging cut avocados in water to slow browning. This supposed "hack" has received thousands of views on social media. But experts are sounding alarms once more, cautioning against another dangerous and potentially life-threatening trend.