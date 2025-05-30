Whatever Happened To Frozen Orange Juice?

When you close your eyes and imagine the perfect breakfast, what are you drinking? A lot of you will probably say coffee or tea, but for those of you, Mormon or otherwise, who would rather not have hot drinks, you might just be imagining a tall, cold glass of orange juice. (This writer has always been more of an apple juice lover, but different strokes for different folks and all that.) Few things are as satisfying as that crisp, sunshiney burst of citrus on your tongue — provided you didn't just brush your teeth — and it's small wonder fresh orange juice is valued so highly. But for much of the 20th century, you might have enjoyed orange juice made from frozen concentrate. It's still around today, but not like it once was.

As with many other mid-century innovations, frozen orange juice came about, at least in part, because of World War II. By freezing concentrated orange juice, it kept from spoiling and could be easily transported from one part of the world to another, making it ideal fuel for the war effort. When the war was over, it was passed along to American consumers, who were happy to have another modern innovation to make life cheaper and easier. (See also: TV dinners.)