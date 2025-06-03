Why You Might Want To Store Honey In The Freezer

Honey is one of the oldest sweeteners in the world, and one of the most shelf-stable. Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are still perfectly edible thousands of years later. With that kind of longevity, we honey lovers don't have to think about the best way to store it. If you're looking to preserve its quality or prevent crystallization, the freezer may come to mind. We turned to Mateo Kaiser, a certified master beekeeper and the founder of Swarmed, to get his thoughts.

"Honey doesn't freeze into a solid block like water does, it turns thick and chewy, almost like caramel or taffy," Kaiser says. "It typically reaches this consistency around -4 degrees Fahrenheit, but it depends a bit on moisture content and flower source." Unfortunately, it's not a texture you'll look forward to. "Freezing doesn't affect the flavor or color much, though if the honey was already grainy or crystallized, it'll stay that way once thawed."

Honey's low moisture content and high acidity make it inhospitable to bacteria and mold, which is why it doesn't spoil under normal conditions. That being said, honey is still sensitive to heat, light, and moisture. These are all factors which can gradually degrade its flavor and nutrients.