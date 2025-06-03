Why You Might Want To Store Honey In The Freezer
Honey is one of the oldest sweeteners in the world, and one of the most shelf-stable. Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are still perfectly edible thousands of years later. With that kind of longevity, we honey lovers don't have to think about the best way to store it. If you're looking to preserve its quality or prevent crystallization, the freezer may come to mind. We turned to Mateo Kaiser, a certified master beekeeper and the founder of Swarmed, to get his thoughts.
"Honey doesn't freeze into a solid block like water does, it turns thick and chewy, almost like caramel or taffy," Kaiser says. "It typically reaches this consistency around -4 degrees Fahrenheit, but it depends a bit on moisture content and flower source." Unfortunately, it's not a texture you'll look forward to. "Freezing doesn't affect the flavor or color much, though if the honey was already grainy or crystallized, it'll stay that way once thawed."
Honey's low moisture content and high acidity make it inhospitable to bacteria and mold, which is why it doesn't spoil under normal conditions. That being said, honey is still sensitive to heat, light, and moisture. These are all factors which can gradually degrade its flavor and nutrients.
Freezing can be a practical option
Over time, honey can crystallize; forming a gritty, thick texture. If you use honey infrequently or want to store a large amount long-term without worrying about texture changes, freezing could be a viable option despite the risks. "Freezing can slow crystallization, which is helpful for varieties of honey prone to crystallize fast, like sunflower or canola honey," Kaiser notes. "But most folks will be fine just keeping honey in a cool pantry."
For weekly or monthly use, freezing is overkill, but if you're insistent on storing honey, Kaiser has some suggestions. "To freeze honey, just put it in a clean, airtight container — glass jars are great, but leave a little space for expansion." Don't forget about the honey, either. "It'll keep indefinitely in the freezer, but for the best taste, I'd recommend using it within a couple years," he said. "Thaw it slowly at room temperature, ideally with the lid cracked open to prevent condensation inside."
Thawing will take time and may involve warming it slowly to avoid damaging its delicate compounds. "Please don't microwave it," he said. "You risk losing some of honey's beneficial properties and delicate flavors." If you're lucky enough to have a large surplus, consider making your own hot honey and handing them out as gifts. But if you're really hankering a desire to preserve raw honey's characteristics for the long haul, freezing can be a practical option.