14 Foods That Are Most Likely To Be Impacted By Tariffs

It seems like every day in the U.S. news, more headlines are taken up by the latest on all things tariffs. In early April, President Donald Trump introduced a bevy of new tariff rates, with a baseline 10% tariff on pretty much all imported goods, but significantly higher tariffs on goods sourced from specific countries. Some of the highest tariff rates? Tariff rates of more than 40% will be imposed on goods coming from Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Madagascar, Myanmar, and Syria, with many, many more countries facing tariff rates slightly lower but no less exceptionally high.

As a result, many Americans are expecting prices to rise. A Reuters survey conducted a few days after the tariff rates were announced found that nearly ¾ of respondents expected prices for everyday items would increase over the next six months. Unfortunately, some of those everyday items are groceries — and when grocery prices are already high, that could leave some shoppers reconsidering what they add to their grocery carts in the near future.

If you're among them, these are some of the top foods that are most likely to be impacted by tariffs. Chosen foods are based on factors such as tariff rates for individual countries and whether or not those countries are major suppliers to the U.S., for various foods. Published economic research and insights have also been taken into consideration.