Why Chipotle Isn't Worried About Its Guacamole Amid Mexico Tariffs

Despite the widespread anxiety surrounding President Donald Trump's potential tariffs on all Mexican imports, Chipotle is remaining firm in its ability to persist despite the uncertainty. The fast-casual chain relies on a sufficient avocado supply to produce its fan-favorite guacamole, but it has plans to evade possible tariff-induced pitfalls.

About half of Chipotle's avocado supply comes from Mexico, while the rest come from countries in South America and the Caribbean. Adam Rymer, Chief Financial Officer of the Mexican-inspired chain, said if Trump officially enacted the tariffs, the company would experience a drop of 60 basis points, or 0.6%, in cost of sales — that estimate suggests the tariffs wouldn't significantly affect the company.

The chain is also working to diversify its avocado sources. California produces an overwhelming majority of the avocados grown in the United States, so it also wouldn't be too difficult for Chipotle to tap into California as a producer.