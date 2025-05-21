Can Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Be Frozen For Later?

Making your own pizza dough isn't necessarily a difficult task, but it does take some time and a keen eye to make sure all the steps are coming along as they should. The other option is to simply buy ready-made pizza dough from Trader Joe's. All the work has been done for you, it's affordable, and you can buy it in bulk because it freezes beautifully.

Once frozen and thawed again for use, Trader Joe's pizza dough retains its structure as if you just brought it home from the store (unlike other foods you should never freeze lest they lose their texture). TJ's pizza dough comes wrapped in a plastic bag which you can put directly into the freezer. However, for best results, remove the dough from the packaging, coat it lightly in oil (to discourage freezer burn), and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap to minimize air exposure. You can then place the wrapped ball of dough back into its original bag and place it in the freezer.

To thaw the dough, place it in your refrigerator. When you're ready to use it, bring the dough to room temperature before rolling it out or shaping it. Frozen pizza dough is an excellent ingredient to have on hand because it's so versatile — way beyond just pizza pies.