Can You Substitute Marinara For Pizza Sauce?

When you pick up a jar of pizza sauce at the grocery store, you can't deny it looks an awful lot like — if not identical to — a jar of marinara. (Incidentally, the best store-bought marinara probably isn't the one you're thinking of.) I, for one, have certainly used an open jar of marinara from my fridge to smear onto homemade pizza when I don't have pizza sauce on hand. In the end, they're both tomato-based sauces used for Italian food, right? Well, according to Matthew Cutolo (matthewcutolo), third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant, the two sauces are very different, and shouldn't be substituted for each other.

"Marinara sauce is a cooked, well-seasoned tomato based sauce typically used for pasta," he told The Takeout. "It often includes ingredients like garlic and herbs and sometimes a bit of spice. Pizza 'sauce,' on the other hand, is uncooked. It's typically made with pureed or crushed tomatoes, salt, and minimal seasoning, allowing the natural flavors of the tomato to shine."

Cutolo's Coney Island-based restaurant specializes in Neapolitan cuisine, and he added that, when it comes to authentic Neapolitan pizza, marinara is never used. Only uncooked, crushed tomatoes from San Marzano (a tiny region just outside of sun-drenched Naples) will do. Canned tomatoes are typically steam-peeled and heat-sterilized, which is why canned tomatoes are already cooked.