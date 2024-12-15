How To Make Garlic Knots With Store-Bought Pizza Dough

First came garlic bread but then came its complicated little sibling: the garlic knot. Unlike classic garlic bread, a simple dish that can be made with little more than a loaf of Italian bread and some garlic butter, garlic knots are made from pizza dough. In fact, they seem to have originated with New York pizzerias who made them as a way to use up excess dough. Even if you're not much of a baker, you can cheat your way to "homemade" garlic knots by using store-bought pizza dough. Really, it's okay –- we even got a chef to sign off on it. Patrick Ochs, corporate executive chef for INK Entertainment, was kind enough to supply us with an easy DIY recipe.

Start by slicing or rolling the dough into strips then tying these strips into knots. After you've done so, sauté some garlic in butter to make garlic butter, then brush this over the knots. Ochs suggested roasting the garlic first, telling us, "Roasting garlic beforehand enhances its sweetness and mellow flavor, avoiding the harshness of raw garlic."

Once the knots are buttered up, bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes until they are golden brown and the dough is cooked. After you take them out of the oven, you can sprinkle them with any desired seasonings. Ochs recommended wrapping the still-warm knots in foil, explaining that this will "contain the heat and allow the bread to soak up the butter."