A new food safety law in the state of New York has some pizza and bagel manufacturers claiming it will fundamentally change the way their famous products are. The law passed unanimously in the state senate last month and now waits only for Governor Kathy Hochul's signature to go into effect. The Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act is being hailed by the Environmental Working Group as a critical step to remove toxic chemicals from commercially sold foods, including potassium bromate, a flour additive that makes bread doughs more elastic, stretchy, and resilient.

It is estimated that somewhere between 80% and 90% of New York's bakeries use bromated flour, who say the properties of this flour are crucial for creating the signature characteristics of New York-style bagels (with their chewy, fluffy crumb) and pizza (with its airy but foldable texture). They also say this law will change these globally famous foods irrevocably.