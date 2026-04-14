Your Guide To The 4 Most Common Types Of NYC-Style Pizza

Pizza has been a cornerstone of New York City culture since the early 1900s. It's woven into the very fabric of this iconic American city, brought to life by the Italian immigrants who helped build it from the ground up. Pizza is accessible to all levels of society and doubles as both a working class meal and a gourmet experience, with pizzas selling anywhere from $1.50 a slice to $60 and more for a pie. Pizza is such an integral part of the New York experience that locals eat it a certain way, favor specific styles, have their own pizza language (which tourists always get wrong), and even use its cost-per-slice as a metric for subway fare.

Though New York is famous for its 18-inch, traditionally coal-fired, thin-crust pies and the foldable New York slice, the city's pizza culture has blossomed with innovation while also keeping one foot rooted in tradition. You'll find all kinds of pizza styles and toppings in New York City, including pies with unconventional toppings, like shrimp and lobster, or the chop cheese pizza, which features ground beef, American cheese, ketchup, and mayo. You could devote an entire visit to New York City to exploring the pizza scene. And if you do, here are the four most common pizza types you'll encounter in the Big Apple.