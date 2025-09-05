The NYC Pizza Etiquette Tourists Always Get Wrong

There are other ways to refer to a pizza without toppings. (Other, incorrect ways, I should add, but that's none of my business.) Some will say that, when ordering a slice of plain pizza, they will request "a slice of cheese" — which to me sounds as though they're asking someone to throw a Kraft Single at their forehead. Others will ask for a "regular" slice, which is understandable (in New York City, we also refer to coffee with cream and sugar as a "regular"), but not quite as good as "plain." Are we ordering pizza or filling our gas tank?

There are other little language differences, too. Some will refer to an individual serving of pizza as a "slice," others as a "piece"; when you're ordering for a group, you may call and ask for a "pizza" or you may ask for a "pie." (Personally, I would ask for a pie — if you're calling a pizzeria, they can make a reasonable assumption as to what kind of pie they're making.) To do away with the bravado briefly, these linguistic differences are part of what makes the world go round, and they should be cherished for as long as they're here. The internet has a way of flattering vocabulary, much as it does with accents, and while it doubtlessly makes communication easier it does drain some of the color out of life's rich tapestry.

Ahem. Anyway, New York pizza is the best, and not even Chicagoans eat deep dish pizza, so there.