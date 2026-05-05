Is Your Favorite Bread An Ultra-Processed Food? Here's What To Look For

We all know — or at least have heard — that ultra-processed food isn't that great for our health and should be avoided, or at least consumed in moderation. But what exactly classifies a food as ultra-processed? NOVA classification of foods — a system that categorizes foods and drinks into four groups based on their level of industrial processing — determined that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are made with additives not commonly used in home cooking and undergo multiple processing steps.

Some of the most popular products sold in U.S. grocery stores and fast food restaurants fall into NOVA's ultra-processed category, including sliced bread — all non-whole grain bread, including bagels of all types. This means the bread that you grab at the grocery store or from a sandwich order (unless it's from restaurant chains that bake their own bread) is likely ultra-processed.

There are an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 different preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors that can be used as additives in bread products. The most common ingredients to show up on packaged bread labels include calcium propionate, mono- and diglycerides, seed oils (such as canola and soybean), high-fructose corn syrup, DATEM, caramel coloring, soy lecithin, and soy flour. Some breads also contain dough conditioners like azodicarbonamide (ADA) or potassium bromate, both of which are ingredients used in American bread that are banned in European loaves. Even if only one additive is present, the bread is still considered ultra-processed.